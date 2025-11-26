Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Windows Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

Death Stranding 2, a PlayStation 5 exclusive, has now been rated by the ESRB for PC. The timing is much earlier than many expected when looking at how long it took the first game to reach other platforms, something we’ll break down shortly.

It is currently nominated at Geoff Keighley’s Game Awards. Death Stranding 2 released on June 26, 2025, and serves as the sequel to Death Stranding, which originally launched in November 2019.

The new rating suggests that we might not be far out from the release of Death Stranding 2 on PC. The ESRB has given it the same M for Mature rating on Windows PC that it already has on PlayStation 5.

What does the Death Stranding 2 for PC rating suggest?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach's ESRB rating (Image credit: Windows Central)

Looking at the first game’s rollout gives us a rough idea of what could happen next. Death Stranding launched on PlayStation 4 in November 2019. It reached PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store in July 2020, then arrived on the Microsoft Store and PC Game Pass in August 2022. It later came to Xbox Series X and S on November 7, 2024.

With that timeline in mind and Sony’s shift in strategy since then, this still depends on agreements between Kojima Productions and Sony. A PC release could land very early next year or even as soon as December this year.

Many games are released within one to three months of receiving their ESRB rating, especially when it comes to ports. And an Xbox release could follow a full year after the game's initial release on PlayStation