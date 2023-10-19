The best early deals for Black Friday 2023 — Handpicked discounts to grab now

I know what you're thinking. We're already talking about Black Friday in October? It's true. Although Black Friday officially starts on November 24 and currently feels like a dot on the horizon, deals fever was kickstarted early, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10 and 11.

Seasonal discounts from big hitters like Best Buy and Target have already started, and even some of Amazon's hottest items kept their sale prices well after its Prime Day in October event ended.

Our whole team is dedicated to finding the hottest deals across everything related to Windows and Xbox, with individual roundups devoted to sharing those worth having. I'll hand-pick the best and highlight them below for shoppers in a hurry. Keep this page bookmarked as I add more finds, including potential laptop savings from HP and Lenovo to any discounted portable power banks and everything in between.

The best early deals for Black Friday

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 (Gen 4) | was $1,469.00 now $763.50 at Lenovo The ThinkBook 14 (Gen 4) boasts an AMD Ryzen 5000 processor, FHD touch screen, and webcam with FHD resolution, offering great functionality for general tasks and video calls. It also provides a variety of ports, a fingerprint reader, firmware TPM 2.0, and a webcam shutter for security. Price check: $839.99 at Best Buy (ThinkBook 14 Intel version)

Samsung Odyssey G7 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor| was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon



This curved monitor has a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. Price check: $599 at Samsung

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Trinity OC | was $879.99 now $769.99 at Amazon The 4070 Ti desktop graphics card offers an elite 1440p experience, and it's pretty awesome for ultrawide and 4K gaming, too. It's quite pricey, but this $110 discount makes picking one up hurt your wallet considerably less. Price check: $769.99 at Newegg

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX | was $999.99 now $949.99 at Amazon AMD's best GPU trades blows with the RTX 4080 in terms of raw performance despite being several hundred dollars cheaper, though the tradeoff is that it's worse for ray tracing since NVIDIA still leads on that front. Still, this is a top option for high-end 4K gaming. Price check: $949.99 at Newegg

Anker 537 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K for Laptop) | was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The Anker 537 Power Bank is equipped with 65W power delivery, 24,000mAh capacity, two USB-C ports, and 30W recharge power. This device is ideal for iPhone and MacBook users looking for a power bank to keep their gadgets charged while at work or traveling. Price check: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Anker

When does Black Friday 2023 start?

The Black Friday sales event is set to begin on November 24, 2023, and will run through the weekend to Cyber Monday. It consistently falls on the last weekend of November, immediately following Thanksgiving.

While numerous Black Friday deals are already available, even more are expected in the coming days and weeks. It's important to note that the best deals will likely surface during the Black Friday weekend itself. Nonetheless, it's advisable not to hesitate to seize exceptional deals you come across early, especially since some items currently available may not be part of the official event's offerings.