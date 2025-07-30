Microsoft launches limited edition 'Smurface Laptop' with blue logo and laser-etched Smurfs on the lid — but there are only 100 for sale!

Microsoft has quietly launched a very limited edition variant of the Surface Laptop 13-inch that includes laser-etched Smurfs on the lid, as well as a Smurf-blue Microsoft logo. The device quietly launched on Amazon for $999, and according to the listing, there are only 100 for sale.

That makes it one of the rarest Surface PCs ever to exist. 100 units will go fast, so if you've ever wanted to own a Surface Laptop with Smurfs on the front of it, now's your chance. It's unique to Amazon too, meaning no other retailers have stock.

Microsoft Smurface Laptop 13-inch: $999 at Amazon Grab yourself this unique Surface Laptop "Smurfs" Edition, with a Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS storage. It has a 13-inch 1080p 60Hz touchscreen and an excellent keyboard and trackpad. On the lid, there's laser-etched smurfs and a blue Microsoft logo. There are less than 100 for sale!

Microsoft hasn't officially announced this new limited edition variant of the Surface Laptop, but it's clear this edition is in collaboration with the new Smurfs movie that landed in cinemas just a couple of weeks ago.

The Smurface Laptop includes a Snapdragon X Plus SoC, 16GB RAM, and 512GB UFS storage. It's based on the new Surface Laptop 13-inch model, which launched back in May, and features a 60Hz touchscreen in a smaller chassis compared to the 13.8-inch model.

This isn't the first limited edition Surface Laptop Microsoft has made in recent weeks. The company announced a rare 50th anniversary Surface Laptop 7 back in April, which it said would not be for sale but fans would have an opportunity to win 50 of them.

I understand that Microsoft actually did briefly sell these unique 50th anniversary Surface Laptop 7 variants via Microsoft's internal employee store. That means they're not available to the public, but if you know a Microsoft Employee, they might be able to net you one.

That's unlike the Smurface Laptop, which is available to buy publicly from Amazon in the US. It does appear to be a U.S. only edition unfortunately, meaning Smurf fans outside the United States won't be able to buy one.

A Microsoft x Smurfs collaboration is incredibly strange. The only connection I can see is with the name, being that Smurfs is almost the first few letters of the word Surface. That, and the new Surface Laptop 13-inch is a laptop designed for younger people, though I suspect the age demographic for Smurfs is a bit too young for Surface Laptop.

Either way, now's your chance to own a rare 1 of 100 edition of a Surface Laptop with a cool blue Microsoft logo. You'll just have to put up with the laser-etched Smurfs on the front.

via Mashable