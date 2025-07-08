Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 13-inch is now priced how I thought it should've always been — all thanks to this Prime Day deal that WON'T last forever

The Surface Laptop 13-inch has the looks, now for an affordable price.

It's currently Amazon Prime Day, which means I've just found one of my favorite laptops of this year on sale for just $759. It's Microsoft's midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch, which is now down from its original $899 price point that it launched at just a handful of weeks ago.

In my Surface Laptop 13-inch review, I said I found the device to be just a little overpriced for what you were getting. But now, with it down to $759 at Amazon, I actually think it's a great deal. This is the price it should've always launched at, and now you can grab one for that reasonable amount.

Microsoft's new Surface Laptop 13-inch aims to represent the very best of the midrange Windows PC market. Up until today, I thought it failed at that goal due to its price, which pushed it just above where I'd recommend midrange PC shoppers go. But thanks to Prime Day, it's now $140 off, making it just $759 and the perfect price for what it offers.

In fact, I even titled my review "a great device, but only if it's on sale." That time has finally come!

On the inside, we get a Snapdragon X Plus, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage. That powers the 13-inch 1080p LCD display, which does support touch and looks great from regular viewing distances. The display is flanked by thin bezels and rounded display corners, which look very modern and premium.

Coming down to the keyboard and trackpad, that's where this laptop really shines. Microsoft lifted the flagship typing experience from the Surface Laptop 7 and fitted it into this midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch. The result is a beautiful typing experience, that's both tactile yet soft and quiet.

The trackpad is also excellent, albeit not a haptic trackpad like found on the more expensive flagship Surface Laptop 7. That's okay though, because this trackpad is still great with a deep and satisfying yet quiet click. Ports wise, we get one USB-A and two USB-C, which are used for both data and charging.

For $759, I don't think you can go wrong with the Surface Laptop 13-inch. (Image credit: Windows Central / Zac Bowden)

The overall enclosure is made out of high quality aluminum, and feels great in the hand. It's light, coming in at just 2.7lbs making it a great travel companion. It also gets the best battery life of any Surface, rated for 23 hours. In my testing, it lasted 16 hours on a single charge, which is excellent.

Compared to the Surface Laptop 7, the Surface Laptop 13-inch makes some strategic cuts to be the "midrange" device that it is. Firstly, it has a lower resolution 60Hz display. It's a 1080p panel that looks great, but it's not a high-refresh rate display. There's also no Windows Hello face unlock, instead supplemented by a fingerprint reader which is very reliable and fast.

Ultimately, the Surface Laptop 13-inch is an all round great laptop that you can't go wrong with for its sale price of $759. It has excellent battery life and performance thanks to the Snapdragon X Plus on the inside, and 16GB RAM will do you just fine for you usual productivity-based workflows, internet browsing, light photo editing, and media consumption activities.

The Amazon Prime Day sales have only just started, and even though it's called Amazon Prime DAY, it's actually a week long event. You'll need an Amazon Prime Membership to take advantage of this deal, otherwise you'll have to pay full price on Amazon. Alternatively, you can grab it from Best Buy for just $40 more.