Surface Laptop 7 is $500 off — the best Copilot+ PC just got easier to recommend

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is a premium PC featuring an excellent keyboard and trackpad, 120Hz display, and a modern design that's quintessentially "Surface." It delivers all-day battery life without compromising on performance.

The PC has few flaws, earning a perfect score in our Surface Laptop 7 review. While the device is impressive, it usually carries a high price tag. But right now, you can save $500 on the Surface Laptop 7. That's a 25% discount on the 13.8-inch model with a Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of storage.

The Surface Laptop 7 is one of the best Windows laptops and is the best Copilot+ PC. Our Senior Editor Zac Bowden said the PC is "basically perfect," adding that the Surface Laptop 7 is "peak clamshell form factor."

The laptop has a refreshed design that helps it compete with other premium PCs. Microsoft even gave the insides a refresh to make the device more repairable.

The Surface Laptop 7’s keyboard, trackpad, and display are all excellent. Some may be unhappy that the PC has an LCD panel, but the screen on the Surface Laptop 7 is great.

Inside the Surface Laptop 7 sits a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Systems-on-Chip (SoC) with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU). That chip means the laptop can handle the latest AI tools in Windows 11.

Specifically, the model on sale has a Snapdragon X Elite (if you want to get really specific it's the Snapdragon X Elite X1E-80-100).

Surface Laptop 7 vs Surface Laptop 13-inch

The Surface Laptop 13-inch does not replace the Surface Laptop 7. Instead, they fill different niches. (Image credit: Windows Central / Zac Bowden)

The Surface Laptop 13-inch is the newest Surface Laptop, but it is sold alongside the Surface Laptop 7. The PCs differ in design, size, price, and other key areas.

Our Cale Hunt has a comprehensive breakdown of Surface Laptop 13-inch vs Surface Laptop 7. The long and short of it is that the devices are aimed at different customers.

The Surface Laptop 13-inch has a lower starting price and is more portable, but it is less powerful and premium.

The Surface Laptop 7 is a premium device. It has a 120Hz display, a haptic touchpad, and more powerful internals. The downside is that it normally comes at a premium price.

Luckily for those who prefer the flagship PC, the Surface Laptop 7 is $500 off at Best Buy.