This early PRIME DAY deal will nab you a flagship Surface Laptop 7 for less than Microsoft's midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch — but not for long!

Microsoft's flagship Surface Laptop has been on the market for just over a year, which is why now is a great time to pick one up, especially as Amazon Prime Day approaches. You can find the entry-level flagship Surface Laptop 7 on sale for LESS than Microsoft's new $899 midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch right now, bringing it down to just $835 while stocks last.

The best Arm laptop Save $164 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 13.8-inch: was $999 now $835 at Amazon "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024." — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 13.8 inches, 2304x1536, touch, 120Hz, 600 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 256GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the best Copilot+ PC on the market, a true MacBook Air competitor running Windows 11, or those who want a premium computing experience on the go. ❌Don't buy if: You are a gamer or want a more budget-friendly laptop or do not need the premium features and power offered by the Surface Laptop 7. 👉See at: Amazon 💰Price check: $1,199 at Best Buy

I called the Surface Laptop 7 the best laptop, period, when it launched in June 2024. As a man of my word, I am still using the Surface Laptop 7 as my daily driver, a whole year later. As someone who gets lots of laptops in to review, and is fortunate enough to pick whichever laptop I want as a daily driver, the fact that the Surface Laptop 7 is still mine is a testament to this device.

An all-round flagship experience

Featuring Qualcomm's incredible Snapdragon X Plus, paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, the Surface Laptop 7 is equipped to handle most tasks with no hassle. It's the perfect productivity device, capable of handling your usual office-based workflows including web browsing with plenty of tabs, multitasking across Office, Teams, Spotify, and email, and a whole lot more.

It also has incredible battery, lasting all day on a single charge thanks to that efficient Snapdragon processor, which is based on the Arm architecture. Most of your apps will work just fine on the Surface Laptop 7, as Microsoft has done lots to improve the compatibility layer that allows Intel apps to run on Snapdragon. You shouldn't have to worry about compatibility for the most part!

The Surface Laptop 7 has an excellent display, featuring a 120Hz touchscreen panel. I LOVE the 120Hz refresh rate on this device, as it makes using Windows and scrolling webpages feel buttery smooth. It also makes the OS feel a little more snappier, as animations don't stutter as much and everything just moves like silk.

Then there's the keyboard and trackpad, which are simply *chef's kiss.* The trackpad is haptic, which means it doesn't physically move and uses a haptic motor to simulate the feeling of a click. It feels amazing, and makes traditional dive-board mechanical trackpads feel antiquated. The keyboard is also lush to type on, feeling tactile yet quiet.

Cheaper than the midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch

You get all this for LESS than Microsoft's new midrange Surface Laptop 13-inch which launched just a handful of months ago. That device costs $899, and includes a slower Snapdragon processor, much worse display, and a mechanical trackpad. Somehow, you can get the better Surface Laptop 7 for less than the worse midrange one right now. Crazy times!

Of course, this deal will only last for as long as stock is available. The Surface Laptop 7 on offer for $835 is a configuration Microsoft no longer sells, and so once stock is gone, that will be the end of it. That means you MUST hurry if you want to grab this great deal.

If you think 256GB storage isn't enough for you, don't worry: You can easily upgrade it with a third-party SSD down the line.