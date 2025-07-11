This refurbished Surface Laptop 7 was already cheap, but on the LAST day of anti-Prime Day sales, it's now even cheaper — but you must act now!

The Surface Laptop 7, it's been the laptop to beat in the past year, and this week we've seen it come down to all sorts of crazy low prices thanks to Amazon Prime Day week and the resulting anti-Prime Day sales that appear because of it. We're now on the last day of Prime Day week, and that means we're seeing some last-minute great deals on tech right now.

For example, New Egg is currently selling the flagship Surface Laptop 7 with a 120Hz 15-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage for just $749.99 on its refurbished storefront, that's down from $999 just a few days ago. That means you can save $250 on Microsoft's best laptop right now!

The best Arm laptop Save $250 Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 15-inch (Refurb): was $999 now $749 at Newegg "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected. With a gorgeous new design, incredible keyboard and trackpad, smooth 120Hz display, good all-day battery life, and excellent Snapdragon X Elite processor under the hood, this is the laptop to beat in 2024." — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Display: 15 inches, 2304x1536, touch, 120Hz, 600 nits. CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite. GPU: Qualcomm Adreno (integrated). NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon (45 TOPS). RAM: 32GB LPDDR5x. Storage: 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. AI PC: ✅ Copilot+ PC: ✅ ✅Perfect for: Those who want the best Copilot+ PC on the market, a true MacBook Air competitor running Windows 11, or those who want a premium computing experience on the go. ❌Don't buy if: You are a gamer or want a more budget-friendly laptop or do not need the premium features and power offered by the Surface Laptop 7.

This deal is for a refurbished model, which means the device was previously used and returned to New Egg. The device will have been inspected for any damage, repaired if necessary, and repackaged to resell at a discounted price. The good news is there is a 30-day return and 1 year warranty, so in the rare situation where there are issues, you can get your money back.

The ultimate Windows laptop experience

This Surface Laptop 7 comes with a large 15-inch touchscreen display that also supports touch, which is always nice to have. That display is paired with thin bezels all the way around, along with rounded corners to give it a modern aesthetic.

Below that, we get the keyboard and trackpad, which are best in class on this device. The keyboard is tactile yet quiet, and incredibly satisfying to type on. It's the same story with the trackpad, which uses a haptic motor underneath to simulate the sensation of a click. It feels great, and you can even adjust how deep the click feels in settings.

The laptop itself is made out of machine aluminum and feels so incredibly premium in your hand. It's a beautiful device; probably the most minimalist Windows laptop you can get right now, and definitely the one that competes with the MacBook Air the most in design and form factor.

It looks great open or closed. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 7 also comes with an additional port that you don't get on its smaller 13.8-inch sibling: a MicroSD card reader. That's in addition to the two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and 3.5mm audio jack. There's also Microsoft's proprietary magnetic charging port, which I really like, but you can use the USB-C ports if you prefer.

The Surface Laptop 7 is also a Copilot+ PC, which means it gains access to exclusive AI features on Windows 11 that non-Copilot+ PCs will never get. Those features include Windows Recall, Click To Do, Windows Studio Effects, AI in search and Settings, and more!

On the inside, the laptop is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon X Elite, which delivers incredible performance and efficiency, especially in multicore tasks. It's about as good as Apple's M3 chip, which means it's very good for a Windows laptop!

That Snapdragon X Elite is paired with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. Now, don't worry, if you think that amount of storage is too small, it's easily upgradable! You can grab a 1TB SSD on Amazon or eBay for cheap and upgrade the storage in your own time. Pretty nice!

Of course, as it's the last day of Amazon Prime Day week, these anit-Prime Day sales from the likes of New Egg likely won't last much longer, so if you are interested in nabbing yourself a Surface Laptop 7 for just $750, you better do it now before it's too late!