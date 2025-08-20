All 32 NFL teams can use Copilot+ PCs that are part of the Sideline Viewing System.

Microsoft just announced an extended partnership with the NFL that will bring AI and more advanced data analytics to football. Microsoft's flagship Surface devices have been a mainstay on NFL sidelines for years. They're recognizable thanks to the blue cases they wear — which aren't available for purchase.

Now, the Surface devices that are part of the Sideline Viewing System (SVS) will feature a Copilot logo along the back. The system will use Copilot to identify details such as what formation a team was in when a turnover occurred.

The SVS has been upgraded with over 2,500 Surface devices, all of which are Copilot+ PCs. Microsoft did not specify which type of Surface device is used by NFL teams on the sidelines, but it is likely a customized Surface Pro 11. The hardware will be available to all 32 teams, giving real-time information to players, coaches, and staff members.

Data analytics are getting a boost, too, thanks to an upgraded dashboard created with Excel. That dashboard is available on Surface Laptop 7 PCs that are available to NFL teams. That dashboard can only be used on game days, and only certain staff members have access.

I've charted plays before during games and broken down data for American football teams. It can be a tiresome process, but it pays dividends on the field. Having Copilot streamline the process is a welcome boost, I'm sure.

Microsoft is enhancing the NFL game day experience - YouTube Watch On

In addition to providing help during games, Microsoft's AI technology will assist teams throughout the week.

“If we can really be able to say that the amount of information we want to give to a player can be provided in a digestible manner in 30 minutes as opposed to an hour, well now, that’s 30 minutes he can spend maybe resting and recovering,” said LA Rams Head Coach Sean McVay.

“That’s something we’re always hunting up, because time is one of our most valuable resources. If we’re able to get a lot more done in less time, I think that allows us to be at our best.”

NFL teams also used Microsoft Azure AI Foundry to get insights on over 300 prospects during the 2025 NFL Combine. During that event, teams gather data on players, such as how fast someone can run or how quickly someone can complete a specific drill.

The combine is one of the more data-driven NFL events because it is designed to place players on an even playing field. That way, data can be gathered with minimal external factors, such as weather and the opponent's ability.

I use several types of Microsoft technology to improve my amateur football team, the Nottingham Caesars. (Image credit: Nottingham Caesars U19)

While I obviously coach at a much lower level than the NFL, I know firsthand how much of a difference technology can make when coaching football. I've shared several ways that I use Microsoft software to improve the youth team I coach in Nottingham, England.

Because I coach as a volunteer, I don't have the time or budget to do high-level analysis and gather real-time data. But even a properly formatted Excel spreadsheet can go a long way. Our coaching staff uses radar charts in Excel to provide feedback to players. One of the metrics in that chart is attendance, which I also track using Excel.

I use Microsoft Forms to gather feedback, OneDrive to back up photos and game film, and Clipchamp to edit highlight reels.

Another coach I know in the UK uses Power BI to analyze data. I'm sure he's buzzing to see the upgraded SVS and other improvements to data analysis in the NFL.

It's amazing how much we can get done with a few Microsoft 365 subscriptions and some knowledge of the software suite. I'm always intrigued by how coaches and organizations use data and technology to improve on-field performance.

