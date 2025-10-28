How to get started with Microsoft Copilot on Windows 11 — A beginner's guide to the AI chatbot and its many integrations

On Windows 11, you can use Copilot with the official native app or through integration within other apps, and in this guide, I'll help you get started with the chatbot.

Copilot is a personal assistant (similar to Cortana) that uses AI to understand your query using natural language and produce an answer or action. However, unlike other AI features on Windows 11, this chatbot doesn't rely on AI models locally available on the device. Instead, it depends on large language models available through the Microsoft cloud.

In addition, Microsoft has been proactively updating this application to further integrate the experience into the operating system with Connector, Vision, file search, and the ability to interact with the assistant hands-free with the "Hey Copilot" voice command.

Furthermore, Copilot is available as a separate integration through the different apps, including Notepad, File Explorer, Photos, Paint, Microsoft 365 (Office) apps, and Microsoft Edge.

In this how-to guide, I'll outline the steps to get started with the Copilot experience available on Windows 11.

How to navigate the Copilot app

On Windows 11, the Copilot app experience is minimal and straightforward. You can access the chatbot in multiple ways and configure a few settings.

Sign in account

To log in to your account (if required), use these steps:

Click the Sign in button at the bottom left.

Quick tip: If you don't see the option, click the "Open Sidebar" button in the top left corner.

Click the Sign in button again.

Complete your credentials to access your account.

Once you complete the steps, you can start interacting with Copilot using natural language.

Launch Copilot

In addition to using the button in the Taskbar, you can launch the Copilot chatbot in several ways.

From Start

To launch the Copilot experience on Windows 11, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Copilot and click the top result to open the app.

You may also find the Copilot button already pinned to the Taskbar. If it's not available, launch the chatbot from the Start menu, right-click the button, and choose the pin option.

From Search

You can also invoke the chatbot with the Copilot button when performing a query in the Windows Search experience. However, when you click this button, it will access the chatbot website (at Copilot.Microsoft.com) using the Microsoft Edge browser.

From voice command

If the "Listen for 'Hey, Copilot'" is available, you can interact with the chatbot hands-free using the "Hey Copilot" voice command.

Customize Copilot app experience

From the Copilot settings, you can configure most of the features available with the chatbot on Windows 11.

Control Copilot app on startup

To customize the experience of Copilot, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left.

Quick tip: If you don't see the menu, click the top-left menu icon to open the sidebar.

Click the Settings option. Under the "App" section, turn on the "Auto start on log in" toggle switch to launch the app automatically when the computer starts.

Once you complete the steps, Copilot will start minimizing during startup.

If the option is grayed out, open Settings > Apps > Startup, and turn Copilot on or off on startup.

Configure file search permissions

On Windows 11, you can allow Copilot to access your files to work like Windows Search, but using AI.

To enable search permissions in Copilot, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Under the "Permission settings" section, turn on the "File search" toggle to allow access to local files. Turn on the "File read" toggle switch to give Copilot permission to analyze the data in the files to answer questions using AI.

(Optional) Turn off the "Show recent files on home" toggle switch to prevent the app from showing recent files on the main page.

After you complete the steps, the assistant will have to search local files stored on your computer.

Set up Copilot shortcut

You can also control the action for the keyboard shortcut that opens and closes the Copilot app.

To manage Copilot shortcut behaviors, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Under the "Copilot Keyboard Shortcuts" section, choose what happens when opening and restoring the chatbot using the Copilot or "Windows key + C" keyboard shortcut. For example, a normal full window or compact view. Choose the "Press and hold" action when invoking the shortcut.

Once you complete the steps, the new configuration will apply to the Copilot shortcut behavior.

Enable Hey Copilot voice command

Microsoft now lets you interact with Copilot hands-free, as you could with Cortana, but the idea is that you'll be able to use natural language to interact with an AI assistant.

To enable the Hey Copilot command, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. (Option 1) Under the "Voice mode" section, turn on the "Listen 'Hey Copilot' to start a conversation" toggle switch.

(Option 2) Turn off the "Listen 'Hey Copilot' to start a conversation" toggle switch to disable the feature.

Although it isn't required, you can also use the "Voice" setting to change the chatbot's voice for conversations.

Enable Copilot Vision

Copilot Vision lets you share any application with the Copilot app. Once you grant permission, the chatbot can view and make sense of the content on the screen, enabling it to offer help with virtually anything you may need.

To enable Copilot Vision on Windows 11, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. (Option 1) Under the "Copilot Vision" section, turn on the "Highlights" toggle switch to enable the feature.

(Option 2) Turn off the "Highlights" toggle switch to disable the feature.

Once you complete the steps, you'll see a goggle button in the Copilot app. When you click the button, you can select an app to share with Copilot, then interact with it by voice.

Change Copilot app privacy settings

To prevent Microsoft from using your data to train its AI models, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Click the Privacy page.

Turn off the "Diagnostic Data Sharing" toggle switch. Turn off the "Model training on text" toggle switch. Turn off the "Model training on voice" toggle switch. Turn off the "Personalization and memory" toggle switch.

(Optional) Click the Delete Memory to clear the information that the chatbot knows about you.

Once you complete the steps, when using Copilot on Windows 11, mobile, or web, you will no longer be sending your data for training and personalization to the Microsoft servers.

Manage Copilot's memory

Similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Copilot can also store helpful details you’ve shared across conversations so it can offer more personalized support. Usually, you only want to feed facts like your name, preferences, interests, or goals, and then the assistant can use them to tailor its responses to you.

To add or remove items from memory, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Click the Manage memory page.

Quick note: This option is only available if the "Personalization and memory" option is turned on in the privacy settings.

Click the delete button for the information you want Copilot to forget.

(Optional) Click the "Add to memory" button to bring up the prompt to store more information you want the assistant to remember.

After you complete the steps, Copilot will only remember the information left in memory.

Configure Copilot Connectors

Copilot connectors are integration tools that allow the Copilot app on Windows 11 to access and understand external data sources.

You can connect Copilot to your personal services, such as OneDrive, Outlook, Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Calendar.

To connect external services to Copilot, use these steps:

Click the account menu from the top left. Click the Settings option. Click the Connectors page.

Turn on the Microsoft services that you want Copilot to have access to, such as OneDrive and Outlook.

Click the Connect button and continue with the on-screen directions to connect Google services.

Once you complete the steps, you can use natural language to ask Copilot anything about the contents on those services.

How to interact with Copilot app

Getting started with Copilot is straightforward, thanks to the new, warmer, cozy interface that only includes a message box at the bottom of the page. You will also notice that the latest experience no longer includes the option to change the conversation style like before.

Text prompt

To use text prompts with Copilot, use these steps:

Open the Copilot app. (Option 1) Choose the Quick response option for everyday questions.

(Option 2) Choose the Think Deeper option to allow the chatbot to create answers for more complex topics. (Option 3) Choose the Smart (GPT-5) option if you want the chatbot to adapt automatically for fast, simple tasks and deep for complex ones. (Option 4) Select the Deep Research option allows you to generate detailed reports, comparisons, or multi-source answers. This option is best when you need citations, context, and thorough exploration. Compose your prompt in the "Message Copilot" box and press Enter.

Quick tip: In the box, you can ask anything using natural language. For instance, you can ask questions like "Make me a picture of a serene koi fish pond with lily pads," "Write a story about a dog who lives on the moon," or "Create a five-day itinerary to visit Chicago in November."

Copilot understands the context, so you can ask additional questions about the same topic without repeating specific keywords. Click the plus (+) button to upload an image to the AI, and then you can ask it for more information about that piece of content.

Once you complete the steps, it's recommended to check the answer, as AI usually makes mistakes.

If you're using Copilot Mode in Microsoft Edge, the "Smart (GPT-5)" option will appear as "Smart," which is also the default configuration.

Also, you'll find the "Real talk" mode for honest answers, and the "Study and learn" option is more for guided learning and educational tasks.

Voice prompt

To start a voice conversation with Copilot, follow these steps:

Open the Copilot app. Click the microphone button.

Quick note: Although it might be obvious, this feature requires access to a microphone. If your device doesn't have one, you won't be able to use it.

Start a conversation using natural language with the chatbot. (Optional) Click the Settings (gear) button to change the chatbot's voice. Click the Close (X) button to open the main interface again.

You can ask the chatbot anything and interrupt it like during a normal conversation with another human.

Copilot Vision on the desktop

Copilot Vision lets you share your screen with the chatbot to get assistance with virtually any activity you're doing.

To get started with Vision on Copilot while working on an application, use these steps:

Open the Copilot app. Click the glasses button. Click the Share button to request that the AI assist you.

Chat with the chatbot to get assistance with the application.

For example, if you're in the Settings app, you can say something like: Can you show me where I can check for system updates? And Copilot will be able to highlight where you need to go to change the settings.

It's important to note that the chatbot can guide you through the process, but it can't take actions automatically.

Also, even though the technology is impressive, in my experience, it's not very accurate.

File Search with Copilot

You can also use Copilot to search for files on your computer instead of using the Windows Search feature, but you have to enable the feature manually.

To allow Copilot to search files locally stored on your device, use these steps:

Open the Copilot app. Compose your search query using natural language. For example, what files did I work on this week? And the chatbot should be able to surface the files you're looking for.

If you click the file, the corresponding application will open. You can also click the "View all files" button (if applicable) to open the search result in File Explorer.

How to get started with inbox apps Copilot integration

Copilot integrates with various apps, including Notepad, File Explorer, Paint, Photos, and Click to Do.

For example, in Notepad, the Copilot integration adds options to modify a text section. For instance, you can write, rewrite, summarize, and change tones and formats.

In File Explorer, the integration is subtle, with an "Ask Copilot" option in the context menu that lets you send an image or document to the Copilot app to ask any question you have about the file.

It's worth noting that File Explorer now also includes AI actions, which let you perform various actions on images and Office documents.

In the Paint, you'll find a deeper Copilot integration. For example, you can use the AI assistant to create an image using a simple text prompt. You also get an option to remove the background or erase an object within an image with a single click.

Also, if you have a Copilot+ PC, you'll have access to the "Cocreator" feature to turn a hand-made sketch into a polished artwork in real-time.

The "Sticker generator" feature lets you create stickers with AI, and the "Restyle" feature enables you to transform the art style of an image already on the canvas. It's one of the new generative AI features being integrated into the app.

Finally, on Copilot+ PCs, when using Click to Do, you can access different Copilot actions, including the "Ask Copilot" button to send selected text or objects to the Copilot app.

In addition, you will find options to rewrite, summarize, and create bulleted lists from selected text.

On the other hand, if you're selecting an object, the options will be slightly different.

If you use the Microsoft 365 (Office) apps, you'll also find Copilot on Word, Excel, OneNote, and PowerPoint.

To use Copilot in Word, use these steps:

Open Microsoft Word. Click the Home tab. Click the Copilot button.

Compose the prompt for the task you want the AI to assist you with.

For example, you can ask the chatbot to summarize the document, generate an audio overview of the document's contents, or even ask it to create an image based on a text description.

The steps to use Copilot in Excel, OneNote, and PowerPoint are virtually the same. The only difference is that your conversation and responses will be tailored to the application you're using.

How to manage the Copilot integration on Windows 11

On Windows 11, how you manage Copilot depends on the application you're using to access the assistant.

For example, if you uninstall the Copilot app, it will remove the app and the "Ask Copilot" integration from most places. However, in the Microsoft 365 apps and Edge, you can only turn off the integration.

In the case of Notepad, you only have access to some Copilot AI actions. You cannot chat with the assistant, and if you want to turn off the feature, you have to do so from within the settings page.

Remove Copilot integration

If you want to remove the Copilot integration across the operating system and apps, you will have to perform some extra steps in addition to uninstalling the app, due to how the AI integrates into the different applications.

Uninstall Copilot app

To uninstall the Copilot app, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Apps. Click the Installed apps page on the right side.

Open the main menu (three dots) to the right of the Copilot app. Click the Uninstall button.

