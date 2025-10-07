Amazon is hosting a special Amazon Prime Day from September 7, 2025, to September 8, 2025, bringing us a smorgasbord of discount deals for electronic gadgets, accessories, games, laptops, and much more.

One of the more eye-opening deals is for the Microsoft Surface Laptop, the go-to AI laptop for people looking for a reliable workplace device with advanced features like a 120Hz display, over a dozen hours of battery life, and a powerful Snapdragon X Elite processor, amongst other tech.

This laptop has a mighty MSRP of $1,999.99, but with this 25% Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount, it can be yours for a more affordable price tag of $1,499.99 on Amazon.

Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can get it for an even cheaper price of $1,349.99.

Laptop perfection Save 25% ($500) Microsoft Microsoft Surface Laptop: was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Amazon "Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is the clamshell form factor perfected." — Zac Bowden Windows Central review ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ✅Perfect for: People who want a first-class laptop with long-lasting battery life and a reliable performance that can rival that of a MacBook Air with Windows 11. ❌Avoid if: You're looking for a PC dedicated to running AAA videogames, have certain peripherals or apps that won't work on Arm, or you need a laptop that can edit videos or audio in Premiere Pro and Audition. 👉See at: Amazon

Why should you buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop?

Microsoft's Surface Laptop 7 is one of the top-rated laptops in the world. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When it comes to Windows Laptops, few manufacturers make the best AI Laptops better than Microsoft.

For several decades, Microsoft has produced some of the finest laptops in the business, and its latest iteration, the Surface Laptop 7, is no different.

This thin, clamshell-form laptop is pure perfection for people looking for a high-quality laptop to help them conquer mountains of digital paperwork in the office with its advanced features and superb design.

Performance and battery life on Surface Laptop 7 is very good. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For instance, this device comes equipped with a Snapdragon X Elite X1E80100 CPU, a powerful Qualcomm chip/Windows on Arm processor capable of superb performance ratings on par with Intel, AMD, or Apple silicon – all without causing massive strain on the Surface Laptop 7's battery life.

Speaking of which, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 sports a long battery life of 18.5 hours before needing to recharge. With this, you will be able to get through the day writing, attending meetings, or browsing the internet with energy to spare before your work shift is long over.

Other standout features of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 include built-in Copilot+ AI, a responsive keyboard and haptic touchpad, a durable and sleek clamshell design, a 120Hz display capable of rendering images in high-quality with a dynamic refresh rate that automatically switches between 60Hz and 120Hz when scrolling, and much more.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 has sleek design that's both functional and stylish. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The only major drawbacks of this laptop are that it lacks an anti-reflective coating to prevent the screen from being obscured by direct sunlight.

Plus, it's missing some presence-sensing hardware that would enable it to automatically turn off the display when you leave the room and turn back on when you return, like other Copilot+ PCs have.

Additionally, this laptop isn't capable of running AAA PC games at high settings, so you're better off getting one of the best gaming laptops, like the Alien m16 R2 or the Lenovo Legion 9i (Gen 8), for example.

If you're wondering about whether apps will run, there are very few major apps that won't run on this laptop. Indeed, it's more about being optimized for Arm64 rather than running, meaning even non-Arm64 apps run just fine under Microsoft's Prism emulation (similar to Apple's Rosetta 2), they just don't run as fast as they could were they native.



Luckily, we've compiled a list of major native Arm64 apps for you, which matches recent data showing that users now spend over 90% of their time on a Snapdragon PC using native software.

You can even check for games and other apps at WorksOnWOA.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 USB ports. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Aside from those minor drawbacks, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 is the perfect laptop for people working in the office or browsing the internet, and it can be yours for a rare 25% discount courtesy of Amazon Prime Day.

That's right. For a limited time, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7's lofty MSRP of $1,999.99 has been reduced to $1499.99 on Amazon or the even lower price of $1349.99 if you're a member of Amazon Prime.

So, what better way to mourn the end of Windows 10 support than by taking advantage of this deal and nabbing yourself one of Microsoft's best laptops at this discounted price while the deal lasts until the end of October 8, 2025.

FAQ

Does it run Windows on ARM, and will my apps work? Yes — it ships with Windows 11 24H2 for ARM, which includes the updated Prism x86 emulator. This lets you run most traditional Windows apps alongside the best native Arm64 apps for Windows 11, similar to Apple’s Rosetta 2. Learn more at WorksOnWOA.

What is a Copilot+ PC? A Copilot+ PC is a new class of Windows 11 computers designed with built‑in AI acceleration hardware — specifically a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) — alongside high‑performance CPU and GPU cores. This hardware enables advanced AI features to run locally, without relying solely on the cloud, for faster, more private, and more responsive experiences.

Do I need a subscription to use Copilot+ features? No — Copilot+ features are included at no extra cost when you buy a Copilot+ PC. However, some premium Copilot services (like Copilot Pro) are separate subscriptions that can enhance the experience.

What AI features does the NPU enable? The integrated Hexagon NPU powers Microsoft Copilot+ features like Recall, AI‑driven image editing, real‑time language translation, and enhanced accessibility tools — all processed locally for speed and privacy.

Do I need to subscribe to Amazon Prime to obtain this deal? For the regular $1,499.9 discount no, it's open to the general. Being a member of Amazon Prime will net you the even cheaper discount of $1,349.99.

Is this a good Windows 11 laptop to upgrade to with Windows 10 coming to end? Yes — for casual and productivity‑focused users, the Surface Laptop 7 delivers modern AI capabilities, long support life, and security updates well beyond Windows 10’s October 2025 end of life, making it a future‑proof replacement.

How much storage space does the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 have? The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7 can be equipped with internal M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSDs with storage spaces of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB.

How does battery life compare to older Surface Laptops? Thanks to the Snapdragon X architecture, the Surface Laptop 7 offers significantly improved efficiency, with all‑day battery life that rivals ultraportables like the MacBook Air M3.

