Microsoft's big Windows 11 2024 Update is now available, here's what you need to know

What you need to know

The Windows 11 2024 Update, also known as version 24H2, is now generally available.

This update includes a number of under the hood performance and security enhancements, as well as new surface-level features.

The update has been available on Copilot+ PCs since the summer and is now rolling out to everyone else.

The update will roll out in waves, so you may not see it right away.

Today, Microsoft announced the general availability of Windows 11 version 24H2, also known as the Windows 11 2024 Update. This is the release that Copilot+ PCs have been running since the summer, and it's now beginning to roll out to the rest of the Windows 11 user base.

The Windows 11 2024 Update is a major Windows platform release that includes a number of under-the-hood performance and security improvements in addition to new surface-level features and quality-of-life updates. Such improvements include a new emulation layer for x86 apps on Arm PCs, better gaming performance on certain GPUs and CPUs, and more.

The 2024 Update also includes a newly redesigned context menu in File Explorer that places the most common actions in labeled boxes along the top of the menu. This update also introduces the ability to create 7zip and TAR archive files directly from within File Explorer without needing to download a third-party app.

Here's a list of the most notable new features available to all PCs with the Windows 11 2024 Update. Keep in mind that some of these features may not be available right away as Microsoft likes to roll out certain features in waves.

File Explorer home tab now includes an updated layout with shared documents

You can now duplicate tabs by right-clicking the tab.

Context Menu layout has been updated with better labeling for easier use.

You can now create .7z and .TAR archive formats.

You can view your Android phone's file system directly in File Explorer

A new Outlook app for email, calendar, and contact is included

Microsoft has updated Copilot as a standalone web app

Photos now includes AI-enhanced generative erase and background editing

Windows Update now supports checkpoints and hot patching for faster and less obtrusive updates

Voice Clarity uses AI to remove background noise picked up by your microphone in supported apps

Power settings for plugged/unplugged state can now be configured simultaneously

A new Energy Saver mode replaces battery saver and applies to both laptops and desktops

You can now configure the mouse scroll wheel direction in Settings

Wi-Fi 7 hardware is now supported

New PRISM emulation layer makes x86 emulated apps run better on Arm

Arm-based devices should now run smoother

Phone Link is now integrated with the Start menu

The Taskbar system tray layout has been simplified

Quick Settings has been rebuilt to be faster and more customizable

Windows Spotlight image is now the default wallpaper setting

You can now set HDR images as a desktop wallpaper

The Windows 11 2024 Update itself is also rolling out in waves, meaning you likely won't see it available to download in Windows Update right away. Microsoft is using a phased and measured approach to rollout to ensure the update is installed as intended. To get the update earlier, be sure to check the "Get the latest updates as soon as they're available" toggled on in Windows Update.

Be sure to check out our review of the Windows 11 2024 Update for an in-depth look at the new features and changes. You can also learn more about installing the Windows 11 2024 Update today with our handy guide.

If you have a Copilot+ PC, you're already running the Windows 11 2024 Update, so you already have all the features mentioned above. In fact, Microsoft just announced a flurry of new AI features coming exclusively to Copilot+ PCs running the 2024 Update this holiday season.