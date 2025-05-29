Windows 11 has a new range of features on the way, including new AI features for Copilot+ PCs.

Windows 11 is about to receive a slew of features. The latest preview update for the operating system includes new capabilities in Click to Do, Cross Device Resume, and a new HDR option.

Those features should make their way to Windows 11 through the June Patch Tuesday update, but you can grab them now by setting your PC to install optional updates as soon as they are available.

Cross Device Resume is similar to Apple's Handoff feature that connects Macs and iPhones. With Cross Device Resume, you can sync apps across Windows 11 and Android to transition between devices seamlessly.

The new actions within Click to Do include an Ask Copilot option, which allows you to send selected text directly to Copilot. Additional text actions are also available for the first time for Copilot+ PCs powered by AMD and Intel.

A new option in Windows 11 lets you watch select HDR content without having to enable HDR across your entire PC. Keeping HDR enabled in Windows 11 can result in muted colors when viewing unsupported content. The new feature should avoid that issue while still letting you take full advantage of an HDR monitor when watching videos.

Many of these features debuted at Build 2025 and have been in preview testing among Insiders. They're now just a short time away from general release and can be installed immediately through the latest Windows 11 preview update.

Below is the full changelog, as shared by Microsoft.

