"Click To Do" is Windows 11's answer to Android's "Circle To Search" — an AI overlay that understands what's on screen and helps complete actions

What you need to know

Microsoft is launching a new AI screen analyzer on Windows 11 later this year called Click To Do.

Click To Do works similarly to Android's Circle To Search, allowing users to quickly search the web based on an element selected on screen.

Click To Do goes a step further with contextual actions based on what's currently on screen.

Click To Do is exclusive to Copilot+ PCs.

Microsoft has announced a big new AI feature coming exclusively to Copilot+ PCs later this year that adds an intelligent overlay to the OS which can understand what's on-screen and provide contextual actions at any time. The overlay is invoked by holding down the Windows key and clicking with your mouse.

The feature is called Click To Do and is a clear competitor to Android's Circle To Search function, only more capable. In addition to providing a quick way to visually search the web, Click To Do also provides contextual suggestions based on what it can see on screen.

For example, if you've selected some text, Click To Do will offer actions such as summarizing what's been highlighted or rewriting it. If you've selected an image, Click To Do will provide quick actions like blurring the background or erasing an object within the image that has been selected.

When in the Click To Do overlay, you will be able to search for anything on screen with a dedicated search bar that floats at the top of the screen. This interface also offers quick access to Windows Recall, as both Recall and Click To Do use similar technology to identify what's on-screen.

Because of this, Click To Do is exclusive to Copilot+ PCs with an NPU of 40+ TOPS. That means if you're not using a Copilot+ PC, you won't get access to this feature later this year. Copilot+ PCs will be able to begin testing Click To Do in October, and is expected to begin rolling out in waves from November onwards.

Click To Do is an example of AI being useful from a productivity standpoint. It's a feature designed to help streamline tasks and experiences, offering contextual actions that it thinks you are most likely to want to complete based on what's currently on-screen. AI as a productivity tool is the best kind of AI.

Microsoft has also announced a number of other AI features coming to Copilot+ PCs this fall, including adding AI to Windows Search. It's also launching a brand-new Copilot experience today that's more human and interactive, which can browse the web alongside you and help with tasks with Copilot Vision.