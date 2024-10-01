Microsoft is adding AI to Windows search on Copilot+ PCs — will this fix Windows 11's bad search experience?

What you need to know

Microsoft has announced that it's bringing AI to search on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs.

AI in search will allow users to search for documents and images using descriptive language.

The feature will begin rolling out in File Explorer first, before coming to the Windows Settings and universal Windows Search pane later.

Later this year, Microsoft will update Windows 11 with new AI capabilities exclusively on Copilot+ PCs, designed to enhance the OS with productivity features across the board. As part of this next wave of Copilot+ features, Microsoft has announced that it's integrating AI technology into search on Windows 11, which should allow users to search for documents and photos with descriptive language.

Search on Windows today is known for not being very accurate. It has a habit of coming up with incorrect results based on your search criteria. With AI on Windows 11, Microsoft wants to fix Windows Search so that it finds the files you're after just by describing what you remember about them. For example, if you wanted to find photos you've taken of a recent BBQ, just type "BBQ" and photos that resemble a BBQ will appear, even if those photos don't explicitly mention BBQ in their filenames.

AI Search in File Explorer. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft says AI in search will come to the File Explorer first and will make its way to Windows Settings and the universal Windows Search pane in the coming months. These improvements appear to be exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, as they require an NPU to process the visual recognition data for describing documents and files in search criteria.

This is the first "invisible" AI feature that Microsoft is adding to Windows 11 on Copilot+ PCs. It's a true quality-of-life update, not just a gimmick designed to showcase the power of Copilot+ PC NPUs. If Microsoft's implementation of AI in Windows Search works, then this is the first example of AI being used to truly improve an existing experience on Windows 11.

Microsoft says AI in search on Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs will begin rolling out this holiday, with Windows Insiders being invited to begin testing the feature sometime this month. The company has also announced a number of other AI features coming to Copilot+ PCs, including Microsoft's answer to Circle To Search.