Windows Central Podcast: Will Windows Become Agentic?

Dan & Zac discuss Microsoft's new "Windows 2030 Vision" series, the first of which hints at a potential future "Agentic OS" from Microsoft. What might that look like?

In this week’s episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac dive deep into Microsoft’s bold vision for the future of Windows in its new 2030 Vision series.

We’ll break down Microsoft CVP David Weston’s claims about the end of mouse-and-keyboard computing and the rise of multimodal, AI-powered interaction. We'll discuss how voice commands, contextual awareness, and agentic systems will play a part.

We’ll also explore how GPT-5 is set to permeate Microsoft’s ecosystem, the implications of WinUI going open source, and share hands-on impressions of the Surface Laptop 7 and our hopes and dreams for the Surface Laptop 8.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

An Agentic OS? | Windows Central Podcast LIVE | 08/07/25
Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central and has been with the site since 2016.

