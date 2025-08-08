Windows Central Podcast: Will Windows Become Agentic?

In this week’s episode of the Windows Central Podcast, Daniel and Zac dive deep into Microsoft’s bold vision for the future of Windows in its new 2030 Vision series.

We’ll break down Microsoft CVP David Weston’s claims about the end of mouse-and-keyboard computing and the rise of multimodal, AI-powered interaction. We'll discuss how voice commands, contextual awareness, and agentic systems will play a part.

We’ll also explore how GPT-5 is set to permeate Microsoft’s ecosystem, the implications of WinUI going open source, and share hands-on impressions of the Surface Laptop 7 and our hopes and dreams for the Surface Laptop 8.

