Is Windows about to get interesting again?

Welcome to another episode of the Windows Central Podcast! On this week's episode,, Daniel and Zac discuss the big Windows reorg news and what it means for the future. Is Windows 12 around the corner?

Plus, the team talk about Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 chips, Windows 10 reaching EOL, the impact of annual feature updates, and the latest changes to Microsoft's 365 and Game Pass subscriptions.

NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com

04:33: Windows 10 end of support updates

09:32: Windows 7 gains market share?

20:52 Windows 11 25H2 availability

23:50: Windows reorg and the future

01:23:50 Microsoft 365 Premium

01:27:52 Xbox Game Pass changes

Hosts:

