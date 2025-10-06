Is Windows about to get interesting again?
Windows Central Podcast: Daniel and Zac discuss the latest Windows reorg, and how it might impact the future of the platform. Is Windows about to get interesting again?
Welcome to another episode of the Windows Central Podcast! On this week's episode,, Daniel and Zac discuss the big Windows reorg news and what it means for the future. Is Windows 12 around the corner?
Plus, the team talk about Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X2 chips, Windows 10 reaching EOL, the impact of annual feature updates, and the latest changes to Microsoft's 365 and Game Pass subscriptions.
NEW: Have a question you want us to answer on the podcast? Send it to us at podcast@windowscentral.com
Timestamps
- 04:33: Windows 10 end of support updates
- 09:32: Windows 7 gains market share?
- 20:52 Windows 11 25H2 availability
- 23:50: Windows reorg and the future
- 01:23:50 Microsoft 365 Premium
- 01:27:52 Xbox Game Pass changes
Hosts:
LIVE Video Podcast
You can watch the live, uncut version of the Windows Central Podcast on our YouTube channel!
