Could we be about to see Microsoft's vision for a true AI-powered OS?

Microsoft has teased that it's making a big announcement about Windows on Thursday this week, and has hinted that the announcement will be related to how people use and interact with Windows computers.

In the tweet posted by the @Windows account, Microsoft says "Your hands are about to get some PTO. Time to rest those fingers…something big is coming Thursday." No other clues or teases have been given as of yet.

In recent weeks, Microsoft has been open about bringing voice forward as a primary input method on Windows. The current head of Windows, Pavan Davuluri, recently claimed that soon "you'll be able to speak to your computer while you're writing, inking, or interacting with another person. You should be able to have a computer semantically understand your intent to interact with it."

Your hands are about to get some PTO 👋 Time to rest those fingers…something big is coming Thursday 👀October 14, 2025

Microsoft's Corporate Vice President of Enterprise & Security, David Weston has also said similar in recent weeks: "The computer will be able to see what we see, hear what we hear, and we can talk to it and ask it to do much more sophisticated things." Ultimately, it seems Microsoft is eager to introduce voice as a new primary input method on Windows, alongside keyboard, mouse, and touch.

Whether or not that's what Microsoft is ready to announce on Thursday remains to be seen. It's unlikely we'll be seeing a Windows 12 this week, but we might begin to see Microsoft's vision for how computing is going to evolve over the next handful of years with agentic AI and natural language capabilities baked into Windows 11.

Of course, it remains to be seen if anyone actually wants to use their computers with their voice. Microsoft has tried to promote other input methods on Windows in the past, most notably with touch and Windows 8. We all know how that went.

We'll keep you updated on the major Windows news as it becomes available. What do you think Microsoft is going to announce on Thursday? Let us know in the comments!

