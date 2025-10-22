Best features Microsoft rolled out in 2025 for Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 24H2

Although the Windows 11 2025 Update (version 25H2) doesn't technically introduce any new features, throughout 2025, Microsoft has been rolling out a bunch of new features and improvements each month using its cumulative update mechanism. When you group all of them, you can see that the operating system has received substantial changes during the course of the year.

For example, the Taskbar has received several features, such as the ability to show smaller icons, new battery iconography, and a share option for recent files. On the other hand, File Explorer has received several updates, including AI actions and changes to the Home page, among other enhancements.

The company then rolled out various completely new features for the operating system, including Windows Recall, Click to Do, Sematic Indexing, and an AI agent for the Settings app for Copilot+ PCs, as well as Quick Machine Recovery (QMR), Cross-device Resume, a camera with multiple stream support, a new sidebar to access mobile features from the Start menu, and more.

In this guide, I'll highlight the most interesting features and changes that Microsoft has officially made available for Windows 11 24H2. Since both operating systems are identical, these features and changes also apply to version 25H2.

Disclaimer This guide highlights some, not all, of the improvements that the company has released in 2025. Also, note that some features, such as Windows Recall, Click to Do, and Semantic Indexing, are only available on supported devices, such as Copilot+ PCs.

Best features introduced on Windows 11 during 2025

These are the most interesting new features and changes available (or still rolling out) in 2025 for Windows 11 versions 25H2 and 24H2.

Desktop hardware indicator repositioning

Although you can still not change the position of the Taskbar, Microsoft has added a new option to change the location on the screen for the hardware indicators, such as brightness, volume, airplane mode, and virtual desktops.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

The setting is known as "Position of on-screen indicators," and it's available (at the bottom) on Settings > System > Notifications.