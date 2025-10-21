Microsoft has posted a teaser across a number of its online social media accounts on Instagram teasing a big AI-related announcement for Copilot coming this Thursday. The teaser was cross posted on the Microsoft, Windows, Surface, Edge, and Copilot social media pages, suggesting the announcement will involve all of these orgs in some capacity.

It's unclear what exactly Microsoft is planning to announce. The tease consists of a short video animation of a Copilot Appearance avatar called Mico, floating around an abstract environment, with the post text saying "Mico's lit, literally."

Mico appears to be a Microsoft AI designed to help people learn. The assistant has been available in GroupMe for some time, and has been designed from the ground up as proactive agent that can participate in group chats. Microsoft describes Mico in GroupMe as "proactive, socially aware, and embedded in the rhythm of group chats. Mico doesn’t wait for commands; it participates, remembers, and adapts to the vibe of the group."

Based on this information, it's likely that Microsoft is planning to bring the Mico persona and capability set to the main Copilot app, letting groups take advantage of Mico's advanced educational training tech inside Copilot. TestingCatalog.com has reported that Microsoft is testing a new "Study and Learn" feature that's built around Mico.

This is what the Mico UI will likely look like in Copilot. (Image credit: TestingCatalog.com)

According to TestingCatalog, it seems Microsoft is planning to "blend conversational AI with real-time visual aids to explain concepts," right from within the Copilot app. This mode is likely to deliver guided and interactive sessions where students or teachers can engage with Copilot using voice to progress through an educational topic.

For now, we know Microsoft's official announcement about Mico in Copilot will take place this Thursday on the Copilot YouTube Channel, though a time for when the event will begin hasn't yet been given. Perhaps there will be other surprise announcements during the event, too? We'll be sure to cover the news as it happens, so stay tuned!

Just last week, Microsoft unveiled major updates to the Copilot app on Windows that have begun to position the OS as an agentic platform. Hey Copilot and Copilot Actions are designed to make using Windows with voice easier and more natural, with the ability to hand-off tasks to Copilot to complete for you.

It seems Microsoft is going heavy on the AI announcements this month, and we're expecting even more to be unveiled at Microsoft Ignite next month. For now, are you excited about Microsoft's AI projects and services? Let us know in the comments.

