Copilot is gaining yet another experimental feature designed to make using it feel less awkward.

Microsoft has announced a new Copilot Labs feature dubbed "Portraits," which is designed to let users chat with an animated portrait. Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman announced the feature on X, saying that user feedback has suggested that people "feel more comfortable talking to a face when using voice."

It's unclear how this feature differs from the Copilot Appearance feature that was announced a number of months ago, which is also designed to let users chat with an animated avatar of their choosing.

It seems like Copilot Portraits is a simpler version of Copilot Appearance, taking on the form of a 2D portrait instead of a more whimsical or fantastical avatar. Both features are currently gated behind Copilot Labs, which is where Microsoft tests new AI features that are still experimental or unfinished.

"This is very much a prototype to help us learn more about how people feel talking to an AI" says Suleyman. It sounds like Microsoft is interested in exploring how users feel most comfortable when talking to an app. Pretending the app is a person, with a physical appearance in the form of a 3D avatar or 2D portrait, appears to be an avenue that Microsoft is exploring with Copilot.

These are the portraits you can chat with using Copilot (Image credit: Microsoft)

Many Copilot Labs features are only available for Copilot Pro subscribers, so if you want to try out Copilot Portrait, you'll need to pay Microsoft $20 a month. Copilot Labs actually comes with a number of features, including a feature that lets you turn a 2D image into a 3D object with ease, and Copilot Vision, which lets Copilot view your screen alongside you.

For now, Copilot Portrait is a feature that is slowly rolling out, so even if you are subscribed to Copilot Pro, you might not see it right away. Let us know in the comments if an animated portrait makes talking with Copilot feel more natural.

