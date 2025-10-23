Meet the new face of Copilot — Microsoft introduces expressive Mico avatar, ability to argue and challenge your incorrect assumptions, and group chats

The new Mico avatar is here and it's delightfully adorable.

Microsoft has formally unveiled Mico, its new face for Copilot. Mico is an expressive avatar that will appear when you interact with Copilot using your voice, taking the form of an abstract blob that floats around the screen and can change shape, emote, and react to conversations as you're having them.

Microsoft says the name Mico was chosen in reference to Microsoft Copilot, and is an optional interface that you don't have to use if you find it too distracting. "This optional visual presence listens, reacts, and even changes colors to reflect your interactions, making voice conversations feel more natural. Mico shows support through animation and expressions, creating a friendly and engaging experience."

This new Mico avatar is a step towards making Copilot feel more natural to talk with. Many people find it awkward to talk to their computer, and Microsoft is hoping that Mico reduces the barrier for people using their voice to interact with Copilot. And the best bit? If you tap on the Mico avatar a bunch of times, it'll eventually turn into Clippy!

This is how Mico appears when you're chatting with it. (Image credit: Microsoft)

In addition to the new visual appearance, Microsoft is also introducing a number of other new features to Copilot that are designed to make it more sociable and easy to use. It's adding a new group chat mode that lets up to 32 people chat with Copilot at the same time.

Copilot Groups is a feature that has been brought over from GroupMe, and enhances Copilot as a collaborative tool for groups of people. You'll be able to invite people to your Copilot chat with an invite link, and everyone with access will be able to interact with the same Copilot at the same time.

"Invite friends, classmates, or teammates and Copilot keeps everyone aligned by summarizing threads, proposing options, tallying votes, and splitting tasks" Microsoft explains.

The process for inviting people to chat with Copilot is easy. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft is also adding a feature called "real talk," which is designed to allow Copilot to push back and challenge assumptions made by humans interacting with it, which would be a first amongst the AI assistants on the market.