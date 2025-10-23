Microsoft's new Copilot has a secret: It can turn into Clippy, if you know how

Microsoft just announced Mico, a new expressive avatar interface for Copilot that will appear when you talk to it. It can emote, change shape, and float around the Copilot interface while you chat, providing a more human and interactive chatting experience.

But hidden within Mico is another assistant, one far more legendary and potentially capable. If you tap on Mico a number of times, it'll eventually turn into... CLIPPY.

Spotted by TestingCatalog on X, the Clippy avatar is fully animated just like Mico, and although it seems you can't set Clippy to be your default avatar just yet, he's always there waiting in the background for you to awaken him. Clippy has finally entered the modern AI era.

Hint - Mico on mobile can turn into clippy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0grwDoXcaROctober 23, 2025

Clippy is Microsoft's original assistant. Before Copilot and before Cortana, there was Clippy, which was first introduced in Microsoft Office 97 as a way to teach users how to use Word.

When Clippy first debuted, it was dunked on by pretty much everyone. It became a joke among those in the tech world, and Microsoft eventually phased it out. Fast forward to 2025, and Clippy has gained legendary status in pop culture. It's no longer hated by the masses, but adored thanks to nostalgia.

And now, it's back, spiritually, inside Copilot. Mico is just Clippy with a fresh coat of paint, and a more advanced capability set of course. It's a fun easter egg that I appreciate Microsoft for including, harkening back to its original roots.

Now, we just need Microsoft to bring back Rover the dog, and the gang will be all back together.

Alongside Mico, Microsoft also announced a number of other capabilities coming to Copilot, including the ability to chat with the assistant in groups of up to 32 people, and have Copilot push back against misplaced assumptions in certain topics.

