A controversial tactic used by some developers has now been banned.

Gamers on Xbox will no longer have to dig through several copies of the same games when browsing the Microsoft Store. "Bundle spamming" is the target of new policies from Microsoft, and that's great news for gamers and (many) developers.

The Microsoft Store is filled with largely identical bundles. These clutter the store and stop games from staying in the new games section of the store.

The new policies put in place, as well as an emphasis on preexisting policies, should clean up the Microsoft Store significantly.

A Microsoft email sent to developers states:

"After an investigation, Microsoft has determined that bundles focusing on different platforms with undifferentiated content in an attempt to maximize digital shelf space are incompatible with Section 3 of the Developer Code of Conduct, as they confuse players and are an attempt to manipulate the search results for a game.

"We will no longer enable bundles that contain different platform SKUs of the same game. Additionally, other attempts to manipulate the Store search results may result in bundles being delisted or not granted."

The email also notes that the changes will reduce confusion while also decluttering the store and limiting the ability for developers to manipulate shoppers.

True Achievements shared some of the most important criteria listed in the email for getting a bundle onto the Microsoft Store:

Bundles should not consist solely of different SKUs of the same game (e.g., Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox PC versions) unless there is meaningful differentiation in content

Meaningful differentiation includes editions such as Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate, where each provides unique or additional content, as well as cases where the distinct platform versions have notable differences, such as resolution or frame rate

A single product with similar or minimally differentiated bundles taking up an excessive number of slots in new releases, search results, or other Store channels is not permitted

Multiple product bundles in which the platform is the only thing unique between two bundles of the same content are not permitted

Visual and content differentiation should be clear to avoid customer confusion and Store clutter

Do not create bundles with the sole (or perceived) intent to manipulate discounting cooldown periods, search results, or other discovery mechanisms, or to manipulate in any way the operation of the Store

Bundles can be a great way to get the best version of a game. Whether it's an old title that has since gotten bundled with a substantial DLC or a new game that includes exclusive perks or special content in an "Ultimate" version, it's important for gamers to be able to purchase bundles.

Developers gaming the system to fill digital storefronts, work around Xbox Play Anywhere, and promote sales in a dishonest way hurt genuine bundles that are good for users and developers.

What is bundle spamming?

Bundle spamming is a tactic used by developers to flood a digital storefront. Devs will release several bundles that include different SKUs of the same game.

For example, one game may appear five times in a store by having separate entries for different Xbox consoles, as well as a couple of bundles that include specific console versions.

At first glance, that may sound like a reasonable practice. People may want to purchase a game on a specific platform, after all. But bundle spamming separates listings on purpose to take up more space in a store. Developers could, and now must, use better methods for displaying different versions of games.

Developers use bundle spamming for a variety of reasons, none of which are generally considered good things.

The new games section of the Microsoft Store is often filled with different SKUs of the same game. In contrast, the three listings here that are related to The Elder Scrolls are for meaningfully different content.

Taking up more space on store shelves is a strategy that pre-dates Xbox. Some products in grocery stores cannot stack neatly, forcing containers to be placed side-by-side.

Sometimes you'll see very similar products from the same company sold alongside each other.

But there's a difference between selling several varieties of Oreos or other snacks and bundle spamming games. Perhaps most importantly to hardcore snackers like myself, there is a substantial difference between Double Stuf and Mega Stuf Oreos (double is superior).

The key here is that different listings need to be meaningfully different.

That may seem obvious, but it's not what is happening right now. This issue has plagued the Xbox storefront for years, and its being addressed is being celebrated by the community.

While bundle spamming is not always connected to "selling" Gamerscore, the two practices are often used in tandem. The same developers who bundle spam often use easy achievements to sell games.

This is viewed as "selling" Gamerscore, because players need to do little to earn points apart from purchasing a game. Until recently, developers could publish multiple copies of the same game easily, creating an easy avenue for earning Gamerscore.

By pushing developers to make games Xbox Play Anywhere titles, Microsoft can crack down on bundle spamming and easy Gamerscore stacking with the same changes.