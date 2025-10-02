It feels like we’re living in some alternate dystopian future for Xbox. Once an unstoppable juggernaut during the Xbox 360 era, Microsoft is now charging upwards of $360 a year for Game Pass Ultimate. The company justifies this price hike with perks that many players, myself included, didn’t ask for.

Luckily for me, here in the United Kingdom, I can take advantage of my phone provider EE, which offers Game Pass Ultimate as a £12 add-on to my monthly bill. Even so, these rising costs are hard to ignore.

That’s where GameStop has stepped in. For now, it’s selling digital Game Pass Ultimate codes for $19.99 for one month and $59.99 for three months — the same pricing Ultimate used to have before Microsoft’s increases.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (1-month): was $29.99 now $19.99 at GameStop Unlimited access to more than 400 high-quality games across Xbox and Windows, with online multiplayer access on console. Stream games in up to 1440p with Xbox Cloud Gaming, and enjoy over 75 day-one releases each year, including Call of Duty. Ultimate now also includes Ubisoft+ Classics, EA Play, and Fortnite Crew (arriving November) for monthly V-Bucks and access to the Battle Pass. On top of that, members get exclusive perks, in-game DLC, discounts, and Store credit rewards worth up to $100 per year.

It’s not just Ultimate. GameStop still lists PC Game Pass at its original price. For anyone unwilling to submit to Microsoft’s steep new costs, these options remain an affordable way to stay subscribed.

Game Pass has long been promoted as the “best deal in gaming,” and in many ways that’s true. Ultimate includes Xbox Game Studios titles like Call of Duty, 1440p access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, and bundled perks across PC, mobile, and console. Other tiers also exist, with Game Pass Core (soon to be Essential) at the entry level and Game Pass Standard (soon to be Premium) in the middle.

Despite Microsoft’s recent hikes, GameStop is holding firm on its pricing for now. If you want to save, this is the time to grab codes and stack them while you can.

Xbox PC Game Pass (3-months): was $49.47 now $35.99 at GameStop PC Game Pass gives you unlimited access to hundreds of high-quality games on Windows PC only, including all Xbox Game Studios titles on day one. It also comes with EA Play, giving you access to a library of EA favorites and early trials of new releases. While it doesn’t include cloud gaming, you still get exclusive member discounts, in-game perks, and a library that’s constantly updated with new PC titles. Pick up a code and keep your collection growing.

The best deal for PC gamers: PC Game Pass

An argument could be made that this is now the best deal in the Game Pass lineup. That said, shifting from $9.99 a month to $16.49 a month is a steep jump. The tier does still include day one releases, including Call of Duty, along with EA Play, making it a fairly solid option. Even so, it pushes the boundaries, especially for PC players who are used to heavy discounts through platforms like Steam.

Fortunately, GameStop is offering some relief. Right now, you can grab a three-month PC Game Pass subscription for $35.99. That’s notably cheaper than the $49.47 you’d pay if you went month-to-month.

The best deal in gaming: Game Pass Ultimate

It’s hard to say what hasn’t already been covered across Windows Central, Reddit, BlueSky, and X (formerly Twitter). Still, at $29.99 through Xbox, Game Pass Ultimate now delivers more than 400 games across PC, console, and cloud, along with over 75 day one releases each year, including Call of Duty.

This version of Ultimate also adds Ubisoft+ Classics, bringing a library of older Ubisoft titles into the mix. EA Play remains included, and Fortnite Crew joins in November, giving subscribers monthly V-Bucks and access to the game’s Battle Pass.

For cloud players, streaming has been upgraded to 1440p. It’s a welcome boost in quality, though it comes at a hefty price.

Luckily, GameStop has stepped in, roasting Xbox in the process while boasting about still offering Game Pass Ultimate digital codes at a far more affordable $19.99 for one month or $59.99 for three months. Users can stack these codes, making it one of the cheapest ways to extend a subscription — and potentially the last chance to do so before Xbox intervenes.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (3-months): was $89.97 now $59.99 at GameStop Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives you unlimited access to more than 400 high-quality games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC, with online multiplayer access on console. You can stream games in up to 1440p with Xbox Cloud Gaming, and enjoy over 75 day-one releases each year, including Call of Duty. Ultimate now also includes Ubisoft+ Classics, EA Play, and Fortnite Crew (arriving November) for monthly V-Bucks and access to the Battle Pass. On top of that, members get exclusive perks, in-game DLC, discounts, and Store credit rewards worth up to $100 per year.

Whilst I don’t hold much love for GameStop after its big NFT push, it wasted no time joining the chorus of criticism aimed at Xbox. After Xbox announced its price hikes and Game Pass changes in a tone-deaf video, GameStop reposted with a jab of its own:

Game Pass: $29.99 every month. Own nothing. GameStop: Buy once. Own forever. Math isn’t that hard. GameStop on X (Formerly Twitter)

It was a playful dig at what is otherwise a frustrating moment for Xbox fans. Our own Jennifer Young has questioned the value of the service, and I find myself doing the same. After 18 years on Xbox Live, I am now paying for things I don’t need or want.

This all might have been easier to swallow if Microsoft had introduced a tier focused on day one games and online multiplayer only, or if the new perks were optional add-ons. Instead, we’re left footing the bill. I suppose Satya can put the extra revenue toward building more AI datacenters — unless, of course, enough people decide to speak with their wallets.

