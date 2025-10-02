Fortnite Crew is actually pretty good value if you're a regular Fortnite player.

What is Fortnite Crew? Fortnite Crew is a monthly subscription plan for the ever popular free-to-play game. Each month, subscribers are given exclusive cosmetic items, battle passes, V-Bucks, and even Rocket League Premium, despite it being a separate game to Fortnite. As of November 18, Fortnite Crew will also be available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with all the same benefits.

Fortnite Crew is a subscription plan that those of us who aren't hardcore Fortnite players probably didn't even know existed. I know I didn't. I dabble from time to time, but it's been thrown into the limelight as one of the new perks attached to the reimagined Xbox Game Pass Ultimate tier (with it's significantly higher price).

If you play Fortnite fairly regularly, it's not actually a bad deal. Especially for a free to play game. A standalone subscription costs $11.99 a month, but if you're a subscriber to both Fortnite Crew and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you're one of the few people who can now come out with a saving.

What do you get in Fortnite Crew?

The Fortnite Crew subscription is made up of a number of different perks.

One monthly Crew Pack

Current Fortnite Battle Pass

Current Fortnite OG Pass

Current Fortnite Lego Pass

Current Fortnite Music Pass

1,000 V-Bucks per month

Rocket Pass Premium for Rocket League

That's a lot of content for $11.99, especially considering that the Battle Pass on its own costs 1,000 V-Bucks, or $8.99 in real money. So you get $17.98 in value just from the Battle Pass and the included V-Bucks.

Furthermore, the Lego Pass and Music Pass are 1,400 V-Bucks each, and the OG Pass is another 1,000 V-Bucks.

For regular Fortnite players, especially those who dabble in all of its modes, Fortnite Crew represents significantly good value.

If you don't want to subscribe every month, you're getting enough V-Bucks to cover the cost of a single Battle Pass in a month you aren't subscribed.

What do you get in the Crew Pack?

Fortnite Crew will give you cosmetics every month to dress up your character. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Fortnite Crew Pack you get every month you're subscribed is made up of cosmetics. Each month will be an exclusive outfit plus matching accessory, and they're yours to keep, even if you then decide to cancel your subscription.

There's also a Lego specific version of the outfit to use in that mode. Again, it's yours to keep should you decide to cancel your subscription.

Only you can decide if Fortnite Crew is worth it to you. If you play a lot, and you're spending money on V-Bucks and the various passes anyway, then it makes a ton of sense.

From November 18, 2025, Fortnite Crew will be part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. If you're someone who already subscribes to both, then it makes sense to cancel Fortnite Crew from then.

If you're on a lower tier of Game Pass, you'll still be better off financially keeping a separate Fortnite Crew subscription by a few bucks a month over jumping to Game Pass Ultimate.

Q&A

How much is Fortnite Crew? Fortnite Crew is $11.99 a month on whichever platform you play on.

Do you keep your Fortnite Crew benefits after you cancel your subscription? Yes, you do. Anything given to you while you're an active subscriber is yours to keep should you choose to cancel your subscription.

When is Fortnite Crew part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Fortnite Crew will become part of the new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription from November 18, 2025.

Do you need to pay for Xbox Game Pass to play Fortnite on Xbox consoles? No, you don't. Fortnite, as a free-to-play game, is one of the exceptions to the Xbox rule of needing to pay for one of the Game Pass tiers to be allowed access to online multiplayer. You can subscribe to Fortnite Crew separately to get its benefits without needing to have an Xbox Game Pass subscription on any tier.

