Have your Microsoft Rewards points streaks been killed off on Xbox? You're not alone — but don't worry.

Microsoft Rewards is one of the ecosystem's biggest unsung heroes.

When it comes to Microsoft Edge, Bing, or even Xbox, Microsoft will literally pay you to use them. If you make an account on Microsoft Rewards (using your Microsoft Account), you automatically begin accruing points when you use Microsoft Edge, do Bing searches, and even play games on Xbox Game Pass.

With those points, you can then immediately convert them into various types of rewards. You can grab vouchers for all sorts of retail stores, including Amazon in some regions. You can buy Xbox Game Pass codes using the points, and you can even buy currency in games like Diablo IV and Overwatch 2.

Microsoft offers various tasks you can complete to earn even more points. On Xbox, this usually revolves around playing games on Xbox Game Pass and similar things. If you maintain a score streak, it usually gives you multipliers that reward you with additional bonus points. However, some users began noticing today that there was a slight problem.

Some Xbox users are seeing their weekly streaks reset even after completing tasks. We’re looking into it now and will share updates as we have them. Thanks for your patience.August 5, 2025

Indeed, some Xbox users have started noticing that their weekly streaks have been resetting prematurely, even after completing tasks required. Microsoft says in the above post on X that it's investigating the error.

It's not the first time Microsoft Rewards has seen issues of this nature, but typically Microsoft has been able to reset and compensate people for losses.

It's a potentially thorny issue in essence, given that you are essentially giving Microsoft your time in exchange for a bit of cash on the side through vouchers and the like. If your time spent isn't being rewarded appropriately, then what's the point of the program in the first place?

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I tend to use Microsoft Rewards to buy codes for Xbox and PC Game Pass for family members, but also buy Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV season passes.

The current score streaks on the Xbox PC app (which you can view by going to the menu, and selecting My Rewards) are: "Play a PC game," "Play Jewel in the Xbox app for mobile," and "Play a game on console." If you do all of these every day, you get bonus Microsoft reward points If you complete streaks on a weekly basis, you get even more modifiers and bonuses. You also get large bonuses for playing a variety of games in a single month, 350 points to be exact, for playing across 8 different titles.

Microsoft Edge and Bing have other types of score streaks and modifiers too, which can be viewed on the Microsoft Rewards website. It's a bit curious to me that Microsoft doesn't bake Rewards into other apps and services they have, such as the Microsoft Launcher or even things like SwiftKey, but it seems complicated enough maintaining what they already have most likely.

Either way, you can imagine how frustrating it might be if you'd worked to accumulate all of those score streaks and modifiers, only for it to be randomly wiped out due to a bug. Microsoft is on the case, at least, and we'll update you when and if a fix goes live.