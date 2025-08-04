New Xbox games launching this week, from August 4 through August 10 — Mafia: The Old Country launches at $50

As usual, we've got another wave of games launching on the Xbox Store this week, giving players more to buy and play across Xbox consoles and PC alike.



The standout title this week is Mafia: The Old Country, Hangar 13 and 2K Games' latest entry in the crime family franchise. As the name implies, it's a prequel, taking place back in Sicily and showing this mob family's origins.



Notably, Mafia: The Old Country isn't a full-priced game, and will be available at launch at just $50. Several of this year's biggest titles so far have been similarly discounted by comparison to the $70 price points of most high-end titles, and it'll be interesting to see how players respond to this lower-than-expected pricing.



If you missed last week's games, be sure to check them out. Here are all the new games launching on the Xbox Store this week:

August 5, 2025

Dark Steel Legends (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Enter the world of Fight Legends, a fast-paced, action-packed medieval combat game where your skills and strategy will decide your fate."

"Enter the world of Fight Legends, a fast-paced, action-packed medieval combat game where your skills and strategy will decide your fate." Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Destroy demons with the power of forged bonds! Tanjiro Kamado's battle will once again unfold on console..."

"Destroy demons with the power of forged bonds! Tanjiro Kamado's battle will once again unfold on console..." Little Helper Cafe (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "In Little Helper Cafe, you control a friendly pet hedgehog who loves helping in the café by pushing sugar cubes into coffee cups, filling holes with macarons, and sliding across honey-covered tiles. After all, every café needs a spiky little helper!"

"In Little Helper Cafe, you control a friendly pet hedgehog who loves helping in the café by pushing sugar cubes into coffee cups, filling holes with macarons, and sliding across honey-covered tiles. After all, every café needs a spiky little helper!" Lost & Found Agency Collector's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Solve mystery of missing antiques. Get orders from the detective agency "Lost and Found Agency" to search for missing objects and go to fascinating locations full of riddles and mysteries."

"Solve mystery of missing antiques. Get orders from the detective agency "Lost and Found Agency" to search for missing objects and go to fascinating locations full of riddles and mysteries." Witch It (Xbox Series X|S): "Witch It is a multiplayer hide & seek game. Hunters are tasked with seeking hidden witches that blend in with the environment - trust no furnishing, grocery, or utensil!"

August 6, 2025

Alien Breakout (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Guide an extraterrestrial escapee to freedom in pixelated side-scrolling precision platforming style! Step into the green-skinned role of an extraterrestrial as he attempts to escape from a human lab! Alien Breakout is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, leap and wall jump through 100 puzzling stages of increased complexity as you try to reach the door at the far end of each level."

"Guide an extraterrestrial escapee to freedom in pixelated side-scrolling precision platforming style! Step into the green-skinned role of an extraterrestrial as he attempts to escape from a human lab! Alien Breakout is a side-scrolling precision platformer presented in retro pixel art style. Run, leap and wall jump through 100 puzzling stages of increased complexity as you try to reach the door at the far end of each level." Bonk 'N Bash (Xbox Series X|S): "A small and hard-headed dinosaur sets off on an adventure to break obstacles, defeat enemies and gather all the lost dinossaur eggs lost after the eruption started. Help our little friend continue the mighty dino lineage by saving all the eggs and avoiding total extinction!"

"A small and hard-headed dinosaur sets off on an adventure to break obstacles, defeat enemies and gather all the lost dinossaur eggs lost after the eruption started. Help our little friend continue the mighty dino lineage by saving all the eggs and avoiding total extinction!" Destination Paradise Collector's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): ""Destination Paradise" invites players on an immersive hidden object adventure across 20 meticulously crafted chapters, each unfolding in beautiful locations around the world. As you progress through the game, you'll encounter three distinct scenes within each chapter, presenting a delightful array of challenges."

""Destination Paradise" invites players on an immersive hidden object adventure across 20 meticulously crafted chapters, each unfolding in beautiful locations around the world. As you progress through the game, you'll encounter three distinct scenes within each chapter, presenting a delightful array of challenges." Ringo's Roundup (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Meet Ringo, the fluffiest postbunny this side of the mailbox! In Ringo’s Roundup, you’ll plan wild delivery routes by placing wacky Effect Tiles that twist, turn, and toss Ringo’s mail car through vibrant puzzle-packed landscapes!"

August 7, 2025

Candy Trail (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In Candy Trail, your mission is to guide smiling ice creams along the sweet trails of an enchanted kingdom to the most delicious celebrations of the year! Get ready to solve puzzles on a hexagonal map, where every tile you rotate or swap can mean the difference between a flavor explosion... or a sugar disaster."

"In Candy Trail, your mission is to guide smiling ice creams along the sweet trails of an enchanted kingdom to the most delicious celebrations of the year! Get ready to solve puzzles on a hexagonal map, where every tile you rotate or swap can mean the difference between a flavor explosion... or a sugar disaster." Detail Hunter (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Dive into Detail Hunter, the premier spot-the-difference game that will put your attention to detail to the test! Experience a world of vivid, cartoon-style visuals and challenging puzzles. Explore a variety of dynamic environments, select your difficulty level, and use hints wisely as you race against the clock."

"Dive into Detail Hunter, the premier spot-the-difference game that will put your attention to detail to the test! Experience a world of vivid, cartoon-style visuals and challenging puzzles. Explore a variety of dynamic environments, select your difficulty level, and use hints wisely as you race against the clock." Fruitbus (Xbox Series X|S): "Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure, set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together. Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs and cook meals that will make someone’s day."

"Fruitbus is a cute culinary adventure, set in an open world where taste is everything. Upgrade your trusty truck and visit a whole world of new destinations together. Discover fresh fruits and vegetables on each island of the Gustum archipelago, learn their customs and cook meals that will make someone’s day." Gradius Origins (Xbox Series X|S): "This collection features 18 versions across all 7 arcade titles in the series, including the first-ever appearance of Gradius III AM Show Version on home consoles."

"This collection features 18 versions across all 7 arcade titles in the series, including the first-ever appearance of Gradius III AM Show Version on home consoles." Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Try out the role of a detective - solve the riddle of the Hotel Noir! A quiet, picturesque nook, hidden in the highlands of Western Europe. Your arrival at Hotel is clouded by a mysterious murder and only you can get to the truth!"

"Try out the role of a detective - solve the riddle of the Hotel Noir! A quiet, picturesque nook, hidden in the highlands of Western Europe. Your arrival at Hotel is clouded by a mysterious murder and only you can get to the truth!" Parking World (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Finally, you are in charge, conquering the toils of car travel - create your perfect parking garage and carefully manage its operation and staff, overcome dynamic events, and get ready to solve everybody else’s parking problems in this sandbox economy simulator for automotive enthusiasts. But fear not eager entrepreneur, if you outgrow the sandbox, the world of parking has problems to solve a-plenty in stock!"

"Finally, you are in charge, conquering the toils of car travel - create your perfect parking garage and carefully manage its operation and staff, overcome dynamic events, and get ready to solve everybody else’s parking problems in this sandbox economy simulator for automotive enthusiasts. But fear not eager entrepreneur, if you outgrow the sandbox, the world of parking has problems to solve a-plenty in stock!" Slopecrashers (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Jump into easy-to-play, exhilarating-to-master snowboarding mayhem with a chaotic cast of customizable animal riders. Inspired by arcade racing classics but powered by a next-gen physics engine, Slopecrashers takes racing, stunts, and combos to the extreme. Grab your board—or maybe a frying pan—and carve through 20 diverse tracks in snow, sand, or cyberpunk skylines!"

"Jump into easy-to-play, exhilarating-to-master snowboarding mayhem with a chaotic cast of customizable animal riders. Inspired by arcade racing classics but powered by a next-gen physics engine, Slopecrashers takes racing, stunts, and combos to the extreme. Grab your board—or maybe a frying pan—and carve through 20 diverse tracks in snow, sand, or cyberpunk skylines!" Jewel Match Solitaire: Winterscapes 2 Collector's Edition (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Clear icy tableaus in frosty levels with classic and new solitaire variants like Genghis Khan, Lullaby, or Mammoth! Build fantasy locations in a picturesque winter wonderland with enchanting backgrounds, from a cozy cottage to a snow-covered palace."

"Clear icy tableaus in frosty levels with classic and new solitaire variants like Genghis Khan, Lullaby, or Mammoth! Build fantasy locations in a picturesque winter wonderland with enchanting backgrounds, from a cozy cottage to a snow-covered palace." Unicorns - The Troll Adventure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Immerse yourself in an epic fantasy adventure full of magic, courage and unforgettable heroes! In a magical kingdom, noble unicorns guard the powers of light - until dark trolls led by the sinister Gruclock plunge everything into chaos."

August 8, 2025

Case Records: Fear of Abduction (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The player has to play as a 17 year old female student and solve missing person mysteries by volunteering at the police station of Crowvale, a suburb of Aurora. Patrol and explore the dark corners of the city to solve its terrifying mysteries."

"The player has to play as a 17 year old female student and solve missing person mysteries by volunteering at the police station of Crowvale, a suburb of Aurora. Patrol and explore the dark corners of the city to solve its terrifying mysteries." DeviLevel: Try Again (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Are you ready to survive a dark world filled with demonic traps and deadly platforms? In this 2D hellish platformer, every step tests your reflexes, memory, and will. One wrong move... and it’s all over. But every death makes you stronger!"

"Are you ready to survive a dark world filled with demonic traps and deadly platforms? In this 2D hellish platformer, every step tests your reflexes, memory, and will. One wrong move... and it’s all over. But every death makes you stronger!" Genopanic (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Explore a mysterious, abandoned space station crawling with mutated creatures and hidden dangers. Solve challenging puzzles, discover dark secrets, and uncover the truth behind genetic experiments gone wrong. Meet bizarre but charming mutants born from failed experiments as you navigate eerie corridors and laboratories. Your journey is guided by a friendly virtual dog named Like, while the playful AI-cat Volga constantly tests your wit."

"Explore a mysterious, abandoned space station crawling with mutated creatures and hidden dangers. Solve challenging puzzles, discover dark secrets, and uncover the truth behind genetic experiments gone wrong. Meet bizarre but charming mutants born from failed experiments as you navigate eerie corridors and laboratories. Your journey is guided by a friendly virtual dog named Like, while the playful AI-cat Volga constantly tests your wit." Hex Cats (Xbox Series X|S): "Twist and move hex pieces to connect yarn threads for playful felines. A charming twist on classic hex pipes puzzle!"

"Twist and move hex pieces to connect yarn threads for playful felines. A charming twist on classic hex pipes puzzle!" Knowledge, or know Lady (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Knowledge, or Know Lady is a live-action romance simulation where you, by some ridiculous twist of fate, become the only guy at an all-girls university! Step into this first-person love comedy adventure, where sweetness and chaos await on campus."

"Knowledge, or Know Lady is a live-action romance simulation where you, by some ridiculous twist of fate, become the only guy at an all-girls university! Step into this first-person love comedy adventure, where sweetness and chaos await on campus." Mafia: The Old Country (Xbox Series X|S): "Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era."

"Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily. Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era." Mortal Glory 2 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Manage a team of traveling gladiators in this turn-based fantasy roguelike. Find the best recruits, discover powerful item combinations and come up with clever tactics on the battlefield. The tournament awaits those who desire MORTAL GLORY!"

"Manage a team of traveling gladiators in this turn-based fantasy roguelike. Find the best recruits, discover powerful item combinations and come up with clever tactics on the battlefield. The tournament awaits those who desire MORTAL GLORY!" Pet Show (Xbox Series X|S): "Take control of a brave little animal and uncover the adorable world hidden beneath the surface! As you move, you draw a line behind you—close the shape to reveal a piece of the cute picture underneath. From fluffy kittens to curious piglets, each level holds a surprise waiting to be uncovered."

"Take control of a brave little animal and uncover the adorable world hidden beneath the surface! As you move, you draw a line behind you—close the shape to reveal a piece of the cute picture underneath. From fluffy kittens to curious piglets, each level holds a surprise waiting to be uncovered." Pocket Rockets (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Strap in and get ready for Pocket Rockets, a retro-inspired arcade challenge where precision and strategy are key. Navigate your rocket through hazardous courses, avoid obstacles, collect coins, and manage your fuel to survive. With simple yet precise controls, every move counts as you race to the finish line."

"Strap in and get ready for Pocket Rockets, a retro-inspired arcade challenge where precision and strategy are key. Navigate your rocket through hazardous courses, avoid obstacles, collect coins, and manage your fuel to survive. With simple yet precise controls, every move counts as you race to the finish line." Sokocat: Dungeon - Remastered (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Embark on a challenging feline adventure in the style of Sokoban, moving blocks, avoiding traps, and collecting precious artifacts with our furry protagonist! Get ready to unravel puzzles and explore dungeons full of surprises!"

"Embark on a challenging feline adventure in the style of Sokoban, moving blocks, avoiding traps, and collecting precious artifacts with our furry protagonist! Get ready to unravel puzzles and explore dungeons full of surprises!" Therapist Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "In this simulation game you work as a psychiatrist and try to help your clients solve their mental problems. However, this process is not just about conversations; each client has his/her own story, secrets and deep wounds waiting to be opened to you."

"In this simulation game you work as a psychiatrist and try to help your clients solve their mental problems. However, this process is not just about conversations; each client has his/her own story, secrets and deep wounds waiting to be opened to you." Windborn - Wings of Fate (Xbox Series X|S): "Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes. Your mission isn’t just about speed—it’s about staying connected with your flock as you all journey together, guided by instinct and unity."

"Embark on an exhilarating journey as a bird navigating the skies alongside your flock. In this beautifully crafted adventure, you will soar through 11 vibrant and diverse levels, each offering unique challenges and breathtaking landscapes. Your mission isn’t just about speed—it’s about staying connected with your flock as you all journey together, guided by instinct and unity." Zooparasite (Xbox Series X|S): "As an heroic agent, you’ve been assigned to investigate the toxic sewers below the city, and to cleanse the environment of strange, dangerous chemicals."