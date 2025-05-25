There's even more Xbox games launching this week, with FromSoftware's Elden Ring Nightreign sure to garner much of the attention.

This new title from the storied developer takes the Elden Ring co-op gameplay formula and builds an entire experience around it, tasking players with teaming up and fighting enemies and bosses across a shrinking map.

Nightreign eschews classes for prebuilt character archetypes, while some of the foes are pulled from other FromSoftware games, including entries in the Dark Souls series.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week, which includes Capcom's Onimusha 2 remaster. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

May 27, 2025

Cattle Country (Xbox Series X|S): "Cattle Country straddles the saddle of cozy wholesome gaming and action-adventure. Serving up hours of the slice-of-life you’d expect on the frontier – including mining, fishing, crafting, and farming – along with deep-rooted Wild West Quests delivering stories of romance, cattle drives, bandits, and robberies."

Cattle Country (Xbox Series X|S): "Cattle Country straddles the saddle of cozy wholesome gaming and action-adventure. Serving up hours of the slice-of-life you'd expect on the frontier – including mining, fishing, crafting, and farming – along with deep-rooted Wild West Quests delivering stories of romance, cattle drives, bandits, and robberies."

Zombie Cure Lab (Xbox Series X|S): "The world has fallen to the undead. But hope isn't lost — after years of research, brave scientists have discovered an antidote that can reverse zombification. The result? Zombie-human hybrids called humbies. Your mission: build a cutting-edge lab, cure the infected, and lead humanity back from the brink."

May 28, 2025

Black Pieces Move First (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "A humble black pawn decided to challenge the first rule of chess. The white pieces were not happy about this at all. The result? War."

Black Pieces Move First (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "A humble black pawn decided to challenge the first rule of chess. The white pieces were not happy about this at all. The result? War."

Cinderscratch (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In the heart of this doomed land lies Cindersctratch, a fallen city that once discovered a way to end the corruption for good. But before they could start the ritual to bring salvation, the city itself was swallowed by the rot and death."

Disorder: Save Your Family (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "DISORDER is a dark, twisted word puzzle horror game where your mistakes hold irreversible consequences. Players will be challenged to play through a series of challenging rounds in an attempt to 'Save Your Family' if the player fails a round they then 'Choose Who Dies'."

Elemental War Clash (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Elemental War Clash combines classic tower defense with roguelite and RPG mechanics as well as different elements to combine and create more powerful towers. As a best of Elemental War 1 and Elemental War 2 it provides the most content, best features and stunning visuals while you defeat your portal, beat other players in PvP or build new maps in the level editor."

Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo (Xbox Series X|S): "In Pipistrello and the Cursed Yoyo, you're a budding yoyo master facing off against enemies using the weapon you know best: your prized yoyo! As Pippit, you'll be quite literally thrown into the shocking story of your auntie's business empire, a soul-stealing mega-laser, and four dastardly crime bosses!"

Slime Color (Xbox Series X|S): "Slime Color is a platform game that combines precision and puzzles! Control a slime on a journey to unlock colorful doors, needing to open them in the right sequence and at the right time to progress. Test your skills and master each level using your intelligence and reaction time."

Submersed 2 - Hive Mind (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "SUBMERSED 2 - THE HIVE is a first-person science-fiction horror game, set in the harrowing depths of the Atlantic Ocean. Enter the world of SUBMERSED 2 - THE HIVE and face the horror of being submerged at the bottom of the ocean."

Starlight Legacy (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Return to the style of 16-bit JRPGs in Starlight Legacy, a non-linear adventure inspired by genre classics! Set in a post-medieval world in the Evaria Kingdom, explore a vast kingdom created with lush 2D pixel art, a nostalgic turn-based battle system and non-linear story where the four provinces of the kingdom can be explored in any order of your choosing."

to a T (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "to a T is a narrative adventure game that portrays the extraordinary life of a 13-year-old teenager, whose body happens to be in the shape of the letter "T." They live in a modest seaside town that they explore by foot, train, or even their favorite unicycle, and interact with a the charming cast of characters who live there."

May 29, 2025

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls (Xbox Series X|S): "Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls is a thrilling twist on the classic 2048 puzzle game! Slide tiles to combine matching numbers, build powerful combos, and strategize your way to victory. Play in Infinite Mode to achieve the highest score possible or take on one of seven adorable but challenging space girl enemies, each with a unique ability like shields, healing, tile downgrades, or random destruction."

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls (Xbox Series X|S): "Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls is a thrilling twist on the classic 2048 puzzle game! Slide tiles to combine matching numbers, build powerful combos, and strategize your way to victory. Play in Infinite Mode to achieve the highest score possible or take on one of seven adorable but challenging space girl enemies, each with a unique ability like shields, healing, tile downgrades, or random destruction."

Copycat (Xbox Series X|S): "Copycat is a narrative-driven indie game about a pet who learns to deal with abandonment, and a human forced to surrender. Together, two souls go on a journey to discover the meaning of family and home. The game's colourful visuals delight the senses while exploring dark thematic depths. Journey on an emotional rollercoaster that pulls at the heartstrings and reminds you how it feels to be left behind."

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Malt has vanished without a trace! The children are led by a mysterious voice into the forbidden cave, where they discover the Taranis—the powerful tank thought lost in the sea of clouds. Determined to save Malt, the children reboard the Taranis and set off on a daring mission to infiltrate the heart of the Berman Empire. However, the Crimson Knights stand in their way, strongest of the Berman!"

Higgs Boson: Puzzle Collection (Xbox Series X|S): "Higgs Boson Collection is a trilogy of brain-bending puzzle games where every rotation counts and every second matters. Your mission? Guide mysterious spheres through a precise network of pathways — but there's a twist: you don't move the spheres… you rotate the world around them."

Spray Paint Simulator (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Bring color to the world in Spray Paint Simulator! Restore worn-out surfaces with a fresh coat of paint and watch them come back to life. Use your spray tool with precision, cover every inch, and enjoy the satisfaction of a flawless finish. Step into Spatterville, where you'll build your own spray-painting business. Meet the locals as you restore, repair, mask, and spray paint everything—from kitchens and local landmarks to a giant robot. Buy new tools and equipment, unlock Free Spray mode, and transform the town."

May 30, 2025

Bridge Race (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Grab your bricks, get building, and race to the finish line before your rivals even lay their first stone! Collect bricks of your color and build your bridge to the next level. Got some extra bricks? Use them to expand your castle and unlock quirky new brick designs!"

Bridge Race (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Grab your bricks, get building, and race to the finish line before your rivals even lay their first stone! Collect bricks of your color and build your bridge to the next level. Got some extra bricks? Use them to expand your castle and unlock quirky new brick designs!"

Disney Illusion Island (Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC): "Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster! Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends includes the base game plus the Keeper Up, Mystery in Monoth, and brand new C.A.S.H. update featuring Scrooge McDuck."

Deep Under (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Alex is persuaded by his childhood friends to reconnect on a fun camping trip together. He feels superfluous in the company of students, and his confusion grows when the buddies venture further into the forest. Alex's fears are well-founded, because in the remote wilderness the carefree travelers await something much more sinister than the usual dangers. Enter a nightmare in the dark caves to save your friends and unravel mysterious past events."

Dual Paths (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Dual Paths offers a unique experience where every move counts. By controlling both allies and enemies, you'll be challenged to think strategically, balancing quick actions with careful decisions. The game smoothly combines fun and challenge, with intuitive gameplay and moderate difficulty, making it accessible to all ages. It's the perfect pastime for those seeking engaging and enjoyable entertainment."

Eternal Evil (Xbox Series X|S): "In Eternal Evil, you'll immerse yourself in a dark, blood-soaked atmosphere filled with terrifying enemies and a gripping, mysterious storyline. Armed with a diverse arsenal of firearms, you'll experience realistic shooting mechanics as you battle evolving ghouls."

Elden Ring Nightreign (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN is a standalone adventure within the ELDEN RING universe, crafted to offer players a new gaming experience by reimagining the game's core design."

F1 25 (Xbox Series X|S): "Leave your mark on the world of racing in F1 25, the official video game of the 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship"

Kuznetsk 1997: Detective Visual Novel (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Immerse yourself in a gripping visual novel made in anime style, where dark secrets are hidden behind the usual everyday life. The story tells about ordinary teenagers living a measured life in Kuznetsk, a city that seems familiar to them from childhood. But one day, an accidental discovery turns everything upside down. The deeper they dig, the more they realize: this city holds a terrible truth."

