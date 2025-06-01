As we head into the summer, there's even more new Xbox games launching this week, including a pretty major free-to-play game with Zenless Zone Zero.

This action-RPG from HoYoverse has been available on PC and PlayStation before now, but on June 6, Xbox players will also be able to dive in and start collecting agents as they fight across its urban fantasy setting.

Zenless Zone Zero is coming just a few month's after another major HoYoverse game, Genshin Impact, also finally arrived on Xbox Series X|S consoles. These titles are free to jump into, but Xbox Game Pass subscribers get regular rewards and extras.

If you missed them before, be sure to check out all the Xbox games that launched last week, which includes FromSoftware's Elden Ring Nightreign. Now, here's everything coming to the Xbox store next week:

June 3, 2025

Solitaire Dreamscapes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "It's time to escape reality with a magical game of Solitaire! Travel through surreal landscapes and explore more than 200 levels, restoring 5 breathtaking dreamlike locations!"

June 4, 2025

Attack at Dawn: North Africa (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Attack at Dawn: North Africa is a strategy game set in WW2 North African theatre. Plan your strategy like Rommel or Montgomery and better the real history. You will take command of battalions, brigades, divisions, and air wings. German forces start off probing into the Libyan region of Cyrenaica, and the game concludes either with the complete defeat of the German-Italian Panzer Armee, or the British loss of Egypt and the British retreat across the Suez Canal."

Bunny Cubed (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Classic block-pushing puzzles enter the third dimension with Bunny Cubed, a bright and colorful brainteasing adventure! Guide a hopping white rabbit through fields of grass and growing carrots where crates are scattered along dirt paths. Think strategically and have the bunny push those crates onto their designated squares. But be careful not to box yourself in or block the path!"

Forest Golf Planner (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Somewhere in suburbia is an unspoiled patch of greenery, a little slice of paradise... And starting today, it's your very own golf course! No experience in golf or business? No problem! It's easy to get started building new fixtures and attracting your first customers."

Hidden Cat Outlaws (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "The Wild West is full of lazy, no-good-doer cats… That should be lazy and no-good-doing at safe homes instead of wooden venues or the scorching sun outside! Fill the boots of a local sheriff and spot all the wandering rascals. (And the not-so-wandering, big and mean rascals, too…)"

The Night of the Rabbit (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Lose yourself in a tale of magic and wonder, where anything is possible and where nothing is quite as it seems: Join young Jerry and follow a peculiar white rabbit to the wondrous realm of Mousewood, a land where critters can speak and where mystery abounds."

Oirbo (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Assemble yourself in a hostile spacecraft where almost everything that moves is trying to get you. The reason? Yours to discover! Explore, fight, and learn your purpose in this galactic action-adventure."

June 5, 2025

Amber Alert Director's Cut (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Step into the shoes of a policeman in "Amber Alert," a difficult survival horror game. Responding to a late-night call, you find a sinister cult of women abductors. Your mission: rescue a captive girl. Navigate perilous streets, evade cult members, and survive."

Carrier Deck (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Anyone can hold the helm when the sea is calm... But can you manage the deck of the Nimitz-class nuclear powered supercarrier, the USS Ronald Regan (CVN-76)? Carrier Deck is a fast paced time management game where you will play as the Air Officer on board a CVN-76 in the midst of active war. You, alone, are responsible for all aspects of operations involving aircraft on the ship and you'll need to work fast to ensure everything happens in time for the highest chances of warfare success."

Missing Banban (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Your friend went missing, and a dark force is looming in this already deranged world. You, Sheriff Toadster, are the only toad that can save him in this intense action-packed side-scroller adventure! Jump around, shoot your way through and investigate the mysterious disappearance, all while exploring the land and meeting the intriguing characters of this universe!"

Narcissus (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "Narcissus is an adrenaline-pumping, top down, action-horror game that puts you in the shoes of the last survivor on a doomed spaceship. The clock is ticking, and danger lurks around every corner."

Prison Alone (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "Prison Alone is a psychological horror game set up in an empty prison. Some strange things started happening in this place, including disappearance of some people. While trying to investigate this further, the authorities ordered that all the prisoners should be transferred, but you bribed one of the guards to be left behind and use this opportunity to escape from the prison. But it won't be that easy."

"Prison Alone is a psychological horror game set up in an empty prison. Some strange things started happening in this place, including disappearance of some people. While trying to investigate this further, the authorities ordered that all the prisoners should be transferred, but you bribed one of the guards to be left behind and use this opportunity to escape from the prison. But it won't be that easy." Tour de France 2025 (Xbox Series X|S): "The official Tour de France game goes to the next level! Thanks to the Unreal Engine 5, the roads of the Grande Boucle and other iconic races have been brought to life in a whole new way. With completely reworked landscapes and more realistic lighting effects, the Tour de France experience has never been so close to reality. The memorable sites of this discipline are even more faithfully represented: Champs-Elysées, Trouée d'Arenberg, Mont Ventoux, Mur de Huy and many others are to be rediscovered and visited in Tour de France 2025."

June 6, 2025

AAA Dynamic Scenes (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "AAA Dynamic Scenes is a richly animated collection of landscapes that transforms your screen into a remarkable window onto diverse sceneries and the passage of time. Immerse yourself in atmospheric moonlit valleys, discover energetic skeleton dances, admire futuristic metropolises bathed in neon light, or venture into awe-inspiring cosmic vistas—each scene offers a feast for the imagination."

Among Ashes (Xbox Series X|S): "It's the year 2001 and your friend has sent you a link to a game that someone posted online, but as you play you quickly realise that something is terribly wrong. There's a dark presence in this game, and it wants to get out. As you fight nightmarish monsters and solve mind-bending puzzles, the lines between the game and the real world will fade away. Will you survive the night?"

Bool Capture (Xbox Series X|S): "Trapped in a glitching program, your mission in Bool Capture is simple: clear the field of menacing red system balls. Use physics-based arcade action to hit the red balls and capture the yellow ones. The COREDROM system is recovering – can you finish before it's too late?"

Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "In Collie Call: Farm of Tomorrow, you're back as the smartest pup on the pasture — but this time, the farm's gone full sci-fi! With teleporters, conveyor belts, oil slicks, and sneaky holes, you'll need all your brainpower (and tail-wagging determination) to guide your woolly friends to safety."

Cyber Love Story (Xbox Series X|S): "Immerse yourself in the fascinating story of Sally White, a young girl whose life turns upside down when she finds herself embroiled in a conspiracy by a mysterious organization. Who can you trust, and who is just pretending to be a friend?"

Inkventure (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One): "A lazy afternoon turns chaotic when a mysterious bucket sucks Gloop's four mischievous kids into a vibrant, color-filled dimension. Now it's up to him—a lovable slime and single dad—to jump inside, master the art of color shifting, and rescue his quirky children!"

SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC): "SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas is a thrilling "Find-the-Difference" game with a hidden object twist. The notorious Cheddar Mafia is spreading chaos across the Americas, and only SpotCat can stop them. Explore vibrant, hand-drawn scenes from different countries, spot the subtle differences, and stay sharp—mafia rats can appear when you least expect it."

"SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia In The Americas is a thrilling "Find-the-Difference" game with a hidden object twist. The notorious Cheddar Mafia is spreading chaos across the Americas, and only SpotCat can stop them. Explore vibrant, hand-drawn scenes from different countries, spot the subtle differences, and stay sharp—mafia rats can appear when you least expect it." Zenless Zone Zero (Xbox Series X|S): "In New Eridu, you step into the shoes of a Proxy, a professional specialized in navigating the dangerous Hollows, guiding those who, for various reasons, need to venture inside. You will embark on an adventure with unique characters to explore Hollows, battle formidable enemies, complete commissions, and learn about the mysteries behind the city."

