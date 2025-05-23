Back in April 2025, HoYoverse announced the release date for the Xbox version of its popular urban action-RPG, Zenless Zone Zero. At the time, it was a tentative June 2025 release window, but now HoYoverse has finally confirmed (via Xbox Wire) that the Xbox port will launch on June 6, 2025.

Dive into HoYoverse's free-to-play urban fantasy ARPG Zenless Zone Zero on June 6 via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming, with an exclusive Xbox Starter Pack available now for pre-order: https://t.co/1smyvt1RYEMay 23, 2025

In addition to the release date announcement, HoYoverse has revealed a Starter Pack for the game that players can pre-order right now and obtain the following in-game items:

Master Tape x2

Denny x150,000

Senior Investigator Log x20

Official Investigator Log x80

W-Engine Energy Module x10

W-Engine Power Supply x40

Plus if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can obtain bonus items by logging into the game after it receives a major update. These bonus items include:

Polychrome x80

Ether Battery x2

Senior Investigator Log x10

W-Engine Energy Module x15

Denny x75,000

Do note that these rewards may change in future updates.

Zenless Zone Zero finally comes to Xbox this Summer and I can't wait to try it out

Zenless Zone Zero - Official Version 2.0 Gameplay - YouTube Watch On

Zenless Zero Zone is an action-RPG set in New Eridu, the last remaining bastion of civilization after the rest were wiped out in a worldwide apocalypse that has now flooded the world with tears in reality called Hollows, spawning man-eating abominations called Ethereals.

As a Proxy, your goal is to guide squads of elite Agents to travel into the Hollows to uncover their origins and protect humanity from the Ethereals leaking out of them.

When this upcoming Xbox title launched on PC and PlayStation 5, it received major commercial success and a standing ovation from critics and fans for its over-the-top combat system, detailed art style and animations, and beloved characters.

Now, Xbox players (myself included) will at long last get to see what they missed out on when Zenless Zone Zero launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on June 6, 2025, along with its major 2.0 update that will include new zones, mechanics, and characters to discover,