Former PlayStation exclusive 'Zenless Zone Zero' gets its Xbox release date, and it's very very soon
Xbox players will finally get to experience the urban fantasy world of Zenless Zone Zero when the game launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on June 6, 2025
Back in April 2025, HoYoverse announced the release date for the Xbox version of its popular urban action-RPG, Zenless Zone Zero. At the time, it was a tentative June 2025 release window, but now HoYoverse has finally confirmed (via Xbox Wire) that the Xbox port will launch on June 6, 2025.
Dive into HoYoverse's free-to-play urban fantasy ARPG Zenless Zone Zero on June 6 via Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming, with an exclusive Xbox Starter Pack available now for pre-order: https://t.co/1smyvt1RYEMay 23, 2025
In addition to the release date announcement, HoYoverse has revealed a Starter Pack for the game that players can pre-order right now and obtain the following in-game items:
- Master Tape x2
- Denny x150,000
- Senior Investigator Log x20
- Official Investigator Log x80
- W-Engine Energy Module x10
- W-Engine Power Supply x40
Plus if you're an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you can obtain bonus items by logging into the game after it receives a major update. These bonus items include:
- Polychrome x80
- Ether Battery x2
- Senior Investigator Log x10
- W-Engine Energy Module x15
- Denny x75,000
Do note that these rewards may change in future updates.
Zenless Zone Zero finally comes to Xbox this Summer and I can't wait to try it out
Zenless Zero Zone is an action-RPG set in New Eridu, the last remaining bastion of civilization after the rest were wiped out in a worldwide apocalypse that has now flooded the world with tears in reality called Hollows, spawning man-eating abominations called Ethereals.
As a Proxy, your goal is to guide squads of elite Agents to travel into the Hollows to uncover their origins and protect humanity from the Ethereals leaking out of them.
When this upcoming Xbox title launched on PC and PlayStation 5, it received major commercial success and a standing ovation from critics and fans for its over-the-top combat system, detailed art style and animations, and beloved characters.
Now, Xbox players (myself included) will at long last get to see what they missed out on when Zenless Zone Zero launches on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Cloud Gaming on June 6, 2025, along with its major 2.0 update that will include new zones, mechanics, and characters to discover,
Zenless Zone Zero (Starter Park)
Become a Proxy and guide battle-hardened Agents to defend the metropolis of New Eridu from monsterous Ethereals, and uncover the mystery behind the world-threatening Hollows in Zenless Zone Zero.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
