After a stellar showing during their beta test, which saw over 3 million players and 300,000 concurrent players, Mecha BREAK finally has a release date. It's coming to Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC on July 1, 2025.

As it stands, Mecha BREAK is the sixth most wish-listed game on Steam. Players have been clamoring to get their hands on this free-to-play mecha shooter, I being one of them.

We had a preview just before the beta that left a lasting impression on our writer. Who said even non-mecha fans should check it out, "Mecha BREAK is definitely a game you should check out if you're into mech games or simply like competitive multiplayer titles."

Will anyone think of the children?1 (Image credit: Amazing Seasun Games)

What I loved about Mecha Break is its approach to pay-to-win mechanics. Rather than dosing the game in level-ups or premium experience packs, all of Mecha Break's microtransactions are purely cosmetic — a rare win in the free-to-play space.

Coming exclusively to Xbox consoles and Windows PC, the developers said, "Because they are more aggressive than Sony." After a laugh, he clarified that he believed it was a mutually beneficial arrangement with Microsoft since mech games are already saturated in the Japanese market. As such, bringing a mech game exclusively to the Western market via Xbox was less risky.

We only have to wait a little over three weeks before we finally get our hands on it, and it couldn't come at a better time. The game will be released amongst other large juggernauts in the multiplayer space. Releasing after Dune: Awakening and well before the highly anticipated ARC Raiders.

Mecha BREAK | Official Release Date Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you have yet to experience the greatness that is Mecha Break, make sure to check out the latest trailer and maybe look over one of the many gameplay videos available on YouTube. It's one of the best-looking mech games I've seen in recent years, a genre that's been almost dying outside of Armored Core!

Will you be diving into the free-to-play Xbox exclusive, Mecha Break, on July 1? Let us know below,