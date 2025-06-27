Capcom's finally giving Street Fighter 6 players the outfits they've wanted — when all else fails, send in swimsuits

While the Capcom Spotlight presentation on Thursday was mostly smaller updates, Street Fighter 6 players got a sizzling reveal with the confirmation that Outfit 4 DLC is underway, with some skimpy summer looks for the already-hot cast, while Monster Hunter Wilds fans celebrated the return of underwater combat.

Capcom took the time to show off conceptual swimsuit designs for some of the cast, including Cammy, Chun-Li, Jamie, and Luke. You can see the outfits in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 Cammy is spending some time in the sun. (Image credit: Capcom) Chun-Li is getting a new look with classic inspiration. (Image credit: Capcom) Luke is showing off. (Image credit: Capcom) Jamie is staying cool, but going hot. (Image credit: Capcom)

There's no exact release date right now, and we only have concept art to go on at the moment. Still, given the steamy summer theme, it feels right for these skins to launch at some point sooner rather than later.



Outfit 4 has been extremely long in the making, with the Outfit 3 lineup launching all the way back in December 2023, just a few months after the game first launched.



Still, if the final results match what was shown here, I imagine Capcom is about to make enough money to keep the game's live service going for another few years, if not more. Street Fighter 6 isn't the only game showing skin this summer, with Marvel Rivals also slated to get a new lineup of outfits sometime soon.



The cast of Street Fighter 6 is also set to grow more on August 5 with the arrival of Sagat. His teaser trailer can be found below:

Street Fighter 6 - Sagat Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

As far as other Capcom games go, I went hands-on with Pragmata, saw quite a bit of Resident Evil Requiem, and interviewed the developers of Onimusha: Way of the Sword at Summer Game Fest 2025.



All three of these big games are currently slated to launch in 2026, with Resident Evil Requiem snagging a February release date.

Street Fighter 6 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch 2.

Street Fighter 6



Capcom's latest big fighting game keeps on getting better, with new DLC characters that are shaking up the existing balance. There's a wave of swimsuit outfits coming, too. Buy from: Amazon (Xbox) | CDKeys (Steam) | Best Buy (Xbox)