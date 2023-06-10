Street Fighter 6: All characters ranked by hotness

Capcom's big fighting game is here, but there's still important questions that need to be answered.

Foremost among these questions: Who are the hottest characters in Street Fighter 6? It's not as obvious as it might seem at first glance. Thanks to the rendering capabilities of the RE Engine on modern gaming hardware and the utterly-unleashed artistic direction of the game, there's a plethora of hot characters here. More hot than not, really.

Having spoken to a range of people — from Street Fighter fans to those who have never played it, with a wide range of tastes — I've come up with the only objectively correct list. So, here is it: Street Fighter 6 characters ranked by hotness...as well as other aspects like their personalities.

Street Fighter 6 Deluxe Edition A big part of fighting games is all the characters that come post-launch, which means even more opportunities for Capcom to unleash incredibly attractive characters on the audience, especially if there are certain returning characters from games past. Buy from: Amazon | Best Buy | Xbox

Street Fighter 6 characters ranked by hotness

Street Fighter 6 fighters. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Below, I've gathered some quick facts and details that back up the ranking, starting at the lowest tier characters and working up. I've also got details such as their ages, though take these with a grain of salt: Street Fighter has always played fast and loose with aging. Naturally, this list will be updated over time as the cast grows via post-launch DLC.

An important note: If there's a character you don't see on this list, that's for a darn good reason.

Blanka

The big green guy. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 6'4"

6'4" Weight: 216 lbs

216 lbs Age: Unknown

Unknown Likes: Samantha, Blanka-chan dolls

Samantha, Blanka-chan dolls Dislikes: Army ants

Army ants Tier ranking: D-tier

He's a nice guy, but...c'mon. Look at him. I understand that "ugly cute" is a thing, but from all the artists I follow and people I've talked to, Blanka's name never comes up. He's at the bottom of the bottom tier.

Dhalsim

Well, at least he's flexible? (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'9"

5'9" Weight: 106 lbs

106 lbs Age: >60 years

>60 years Likes: Meditating

Meditating Dislikes: Distractions, harming others

Distractions, harming others Tier ranking: D-tier

I understand that stretching limbs has its appeal, but time has not been kind to Dhalsim's physical form. And he's probably okay with that, being focused on inner harmony and peace! Still, it earns him an extremely low-ranking spot.

E. Honda

He's got a healthy appetite, for sure. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 302 lbs

302 lbs Age: Late 30s/Early 40s

Late 30s/Early 40s Likes: Baths

Baths Dislikes: Indecisiveness

Indecisiveness Tier ranking: C-Tier

Being clean and having a great appetite are good pluses, but the sumo vibe and lifestyle is going to be hugely off-putting. Not because he's big (just check Twitter when the design for Thor in God of War Ragnarok was shown) but the angry face paint just isn't doing it for many people.

Guile

A military man. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 218 lbs

218 lbs Age: 63

63 Likes: Watching sports, dog walking

Watching sports, dog walking Dislikes: Secretive people, layabouts

Secretive people, layabouts Tier ranking: C-tier

With fantastic arms and a no-nonsense yet still wholesome personality, Guile makes a great first impression. Unfortunately, he loses some ground with that haircut. I know it's iconic, but that's not because it looks good dude.

Luke

A certified Gamer. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 6'1"

6'1" Weight: 198 lbs

198 lbs Age: Late 20s

Late 20s Likes: Travelling, PC games, wacky T-shirts

Travelling, PC games, wacky T-shirts Dislikes: Horror games

Horror games Tier ranking: C-tier

Luke is a Capital-G Gamer (derogatory) that hates horror games, and he's a mercenary, meaning he's not making a great impression from the start. He's handsome enough, but the childish haircut and attitude drag him down massively here. Maybe check in 10 years to see if he's grown up yet.

Dee Jay

Feeling the beat. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 6'0"

6'0" Weight: 203 lbs

203 lbs Age: 57

57 Likes: Singing, dancing, hollering

Singing, dancing, hollering Dislikes: Silence

Silence Tier ranking: B-tier

As a professional musician and dancer, Dee Jay is certainly going to stay on beat. He represents everything there is to love about the laid-back party lifestyle, so he definitely knows how to have a good time.

Jamie

Definitely not sober. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'9"

5'9" Weight: 170 lbs

170 lbs Age: Mid-20s

Mid-20s Likes: Yun, Yang, dancing, his grandmother

Yun, Yang, dancing, his grandmother Dislikes: Getting lectured, arrogance

Getting lectured, arrogance Tier ranking: B-tier

An athletic dancer, Jamie makes a great debut into the roster here, as there's no denying how in shape he is. Anyone that can chug alcohol and stay that quick on their feet has got the right moves. That said, his attitude may be a bit off-putting for some.

JP

A distinguished old gent. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 6'3"

6'3" Weight: 214 lbs

214 lbs Age: Late 60s/early 70s

Late 60s/early 70s Likes: Chess puzzles, cleaning, local cuisines

Chess puzzles, cleaning, local cuisines Dislikes: Stains on his clothes, sleep

Stains on his clothes, sleep Tier ranking: B-tier

For all of you that tend to get thirsty over older gentlemen, here you go. This is your icon. The cane, the walk, the beard, the fashion sense, all of it. You're set from now on. He's also evidently fond of cats!

Kimberly

Excitable and energetic. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'6"

5'6" Weight: 134 lbs

134 lbs Age: Early 20s

Early 20s Likes: 80's music, sneakers, large numbers

80's music, sneakers, large numbers Dislikes: Tear-jerker movies

Tear-jerker movies Tier ranking: B-tier

For the younger audience, Kimberly is definitely relatable and attractive. She's brainy (having graduated college a bit early) and has a range of interests to the point you know she can hold a conversation.

Ken

Maybe a haircut? (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'9"

5'9" Weight: 183 lbs

183 lbs Age: 58

58 Likes: Family

Family Dislikes: Pointless meetings

Pointless meetings Tier ranking: B-tier

Ken is having a bit of a rough time. Framed for criminal behavior and divorced, he's not really living his best life. He's still got the rugged charm to pull you in, but a haircut and some personal grooming wouldn't hurt. Plus, he invested in cryptocurrency, and we have to ding him a bit for that.

Manon

She's beauty and she's grace. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'9"

5'9" Weight: 129 lbs

129 lbs Age: Early 30s

Early 30s Likes: The color gold, cosmetics, her family

The color gold, cosmetics, her family Dislikes: Crowds, chatterboxes

Crowds, chatterboxes Tier ranking: B-tier

Manon has the diva catwalk strut down, which is instantly going to put her on many people's admiring radar. If you're not into the whole fashionista personality, then you probably won't find her that compelling.

Juri

"Wild" is an understatement. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'5"

5'5" Weight: 126 lbs

126 lbs Age: 38

38 Likes: Motorcycles, spiders

Motorcycles, spiders Dislikes: Buzzkills, rules

Buzzkills, rules Tier ranking: A-tier

There's two camps of people interested in Juri. The first group is for anyone that's into crazy girls that are probably not going to have a healthy relationship with you, and we've all been there. The second group? You know who you are.

🦶August 24, 2022 See more

Marisa

Big woman is here. (Image credit: Capcom)

This picture should be shown next to "muscle mommy" in the dictionary. The tallest woman in the franchise, with enough power to break you in half. She's also confirmed to be bisexual, so men and women alike can file in to have their spines snapped.

Height: 6'8"

6'8" Weight: 269 lbs

269 lbs Age: Mid-30s

Mid-30s Likes: Worthy opponents, ossobuco, fine arts

Worthy opponents, ossobuco, fine arts Dislikes: Heights

Heights Tier ranking: A-tier

Zangief

A mountain of muscle. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 7'0

7'0 Age: 67

67 Likes: Wrestling, Cossack dancing

Wrestling, Cossack dancing Dislikes: Projectiles

Projectiles Tier ranking: A-tier

There's going to be a small minority of people who think this is still too low, and I respect their opinions. The ridiculously over-the-top physique just speaks for itself here. That said, he might be a bit too focused on improving himself and his students to make time for anyone else in his life right now.

Cammy

The Killer Bee herself. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'5"

5'5" Weight: 134 lbs

134 lbs Age: 49

49 Likes: Cats

Cats Dislikes: Everything (if she's grumpy)

Everything (if she's grumpy) Tier ranking: S-tier

We're at the cream of the crop now, and there's no denying that Cammy is one of the reigning champs for good reason. It doesn't matter if you prefer her old outfit or her new one, she's one of the hottest here. Plus, she makes sure you won't have to pay for a chiropractor!

Chun-Li

The undisputed first lady. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'7"

5'7" Weight: Secret

Secret Age: 55

55 Likes: Days off, shopping with Li-Fen

Days off, shopping with Li-Fen Dislikes: Crime, indecisiveness

Crime, indecisiveness Tier ranking: S-tier

I mean, come on. Chun-Li is an icon, and rightfully so. All these years later, she's still got the best thighs in fighting games. She's the Classic Coke of characters, and that's not going to change any time soon. Also, she inspired this amazing tweet from the sadly now-defunct Jiggle Physics podcast:

"I'm not going to lie, this is a very mesmerizing gif."Jiggle Physics: The Sequelhttps://t.co/cD45QcwAQwJune 8, 2022 See more

Ryu

The OG. (Image credit: Capcom)

Height: 5'9"

5'9" Weight: 187 lbs

187 lbs Age: 58

58 Likes: Martial arts

Martial arts Dislikes: Spiders

Spiders Tier ranking: S-tier

Street Fighter 6 was initially announced with a look at Ryu's muscles, which should make his placement in this list fairly understandable, regardless of preference. He's never looked better and earns his place alongside Chun-Li and Cammy as the best of the best.

That's everyone! Here's the final tier listing that we've got:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Tier Ranking Characters S-Tier Cammy, Chun-Li, Ryu A-Tier Juri, Marisa, Zangief B-Tier Dee Jay, Jamie, JP, Kimberly, Ken, Manon C-Tier E. Honda, Luke, Guile D-Tier Blanka, Dhalsim

Just have fun!

It really doesn't matter what your preferences are, Capcom has made sure there's something for everyone in Street Fighter 6. With more characters coming post-launch, that'll only improve over time.



In our Street Fighter 6 review, writer Miles Dompier shared that " Capcom continues to demonstrate precisely how a team can triumphantly transform established IP. The blood, sweat, and style pouring from nearly every moment in Street Fighter 6 will delight newcomers and veterans alike."