Street Fighter 6 Outfit 4 pack arrives this week, bringing swimsuits for the cast — and we've got a new look at the next character joining the roster

Fans who have waited for the Street Fighter 6 Outfit 4 lineup will be happy to see it rolling out today, as Capcom is finally bringing a wave of swimsuit-themed skins to characters like Cammy, Chun-Li, and others, to fit into August's dwindling summer vibes in the latest installment of its hit fighting game.

The Outfit 4 lineup is launching today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025, coinciding with the launch of Sagat, the first character being added as part of the Year 3 Pass.



Capcom previously showed concept art for the new looks, teasing skimpy attire for a large chunk of the game's roster, accounting for some high-ranking player favorites. That was just the concept, though, which doesn't quite compare to seeing the entire vision realized. Now, we've got the full reveal, which you can see in the sizzling trailer below:

As the concept art already showed, these are some of the showiest, skimpiest outfits in the series yet. A.K.I., Cammy, Chun-Li, Jamie, Kimberly, Luke, and Manon are all included, meaning there are seven swimsuit skins in total.



These are all really cool outfits, too. I particularly like Chun-Li's design, infusing her classic colors into a stylish one-piece that's paired with a cute hairstyle. Cammy's look is bold, and I expect it's quickly going to become a fan-favorite for somewhat obvious reasons.



Really, my only criticism is that I can't help but point out that things are slightly lopsided here. I'm glad at least some of the guys made the cut, but seriously, Ryu and Ken couldn't be included to help balance it out? They ranked pretty high when I first evaluated the cast back at launch!



I suppose there's always next year, but given the timeline we've had so far, the year after might be reasonable. It's taken a while for these outfits to launch, as the Outfit 3 lineup arrived all the way back in December 2023. Fans have been waiting, but I have to imagine most players will be happy with the direction Capcom is taking with these costumes.



I have to say, it's interesting how multiple companies are all going in a similar direction with cosmetics. NetEase Games recently launched a wave of swimsuit skins in Marvel Rivals to great success. It's not a criticism at all, just fun to note.

C. Viper is next up for the Year 3 additions

Capcom also shared the first look at C. Viper, the next character planned to join the lineup. She doesn't have an exact release date at this point, but she is set to arrive at some point in Autumn, and like Sagat, is included as part of the Year 3 Character Pass. You can check out C. Viper's debut trailer above.



We'll be waiting a bit longer to get a look at her moveset, so until then, players will have to speculate what has changed and what is still the same since her appearance in Street Fighter 4.



Alex and Ingrid are next up after C. Viper for the Year 3 additions, though players will have to wait until early 2026 before either of them are available.



Street Fighter 6 is currently available on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch 2.

