Summer Game Fest 2025 LIVE: Mass Effect TV show gets update, Xbox's Greenberg expects a tamer show versus 2024

One hour to go! One hour.You ready?#SummerGameFest2PM PTLet's ride!https://t.co/gO9QVWFCdlJune 6, 2025 Not long now, get firmly on the hype train (and get some drinks and snacks) because the show will be a whole two hours long.



Could Lies of P Overture get shadow dropped today? (Image credit: NEOWIZ) Seen a lot of speculation today that the highly anticipated Lies of P: Overture could be shadow-dropped in today's opening show. We were lucky enough to preview the DLC which prequels the game story earlier in May, but no release date was given outside of 'Summer 2025'. Today could be the day we get a release date, but a trailer leak earlier today clearly shows 'Available Now' on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One at the end.



The hype for the DLC has been somewhat overshadowed by some controversy around the announcement it will add difficulty options to the game, a no-no for a game in the Soulslike category.



Personally, I think if it's going to drop, it will during the Xbox Showcase, not the opening show due to the branding on the leaked trailer, but let's see if I'm wrong. — Jennifer Young

Aaron Greenberg on what to expect from the Xbox Games Showcase Looking forward to the show, just don’t overhype it too much. We sort of burned the house down last year! 🤣June 6, 2025 Aside from today's big Summer Game Fest show itself, one of the weekend's largest presentations will be Microsoft's Xbox Games Showcase — a conference where the publisher plans to show off many of the games and experiences coming to Xbox and PC players in the future. It's scheduled to kick off Sunday, June 8 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET, and will be followed by a dedicated showcase for Obsidian Entertainment's The Outer Worlds 2. We're not entirely sure what Microsoft has in store for fans on the big day, but notably, its games marketing vice president Aaron Greenberg has made an effort to temper expectations on social media. "Looking forward to the show, just don’t overhype it too much," Greenberg wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "We sort of burned the house down last year!" The message is clear: don't expect huge bombshell after bombshell or anything like that, because this year's show will evidently be more on the tame side. Still, I'm sure there'll be plenty for Xbox and PC players to look forward to in the showcase. — Brendan Lowry, Gaming Contributor

Mass Effect TV show? (Image credit: EA/Getty/Deadline) Not game news, but game news-adjacent... Amazon's long-rumored Mass Effect series just announced its showrunner. None other than Doug Jung, whom worked on one of my favorite shows of all time, Mindhunter. Many will recognize the name from Star Trek Beyond and Banshee too. News just dropped by Discussing Film.



With Amazon MGM Studios, BioWare, and EA all involved, plus Mass Effect producer Michael Gamble on board, this could either be amazing or a disaster. I must say I'm not keen on absolutely every popular video game being picked up for a TV adaptation right now (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also being adapted for one), but given the names involved here I've got high hopes.



— Jennifer Young

Some thoughts before Summer Games Fest truly kicks off (Image credit: Future) My excitement for this year’s festivities is a bit more tempered, not because I don't appreciate all the amazing game announcements, but because, honestly, I’ve never felt so well-fed when it comes to gaming content. It’s been a wild few months, and arguably the best quarter ever for Xbox Game Pass. Back-to-back drops like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Blue Prince, and the Oblivion remaster have been incredible, but also, a lot. I haven’t even cracked open DOOM: The Dark Ages yet! Personally, I’m hoping for updates on a few titles that caught my eye last year but have gone radio silent, like Project C, the horror game from the creators of Immortality. Remember that one? Otherwise, I’m more than happy with what I’ve got on my plate right now. Anything else is a bonus.



— Jennifer Young

What in the Chicken Jockey is this? Here's a rooster looking forward to #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/60udg2uFQsJune 6, 2025 In other news from the “this could mean nothing or absolutely everything” department: Geoff Keighley just posted… a rooster. No context. Could it be a cryptic tease for a Chicken Jockey origin story in Minecraft? Has he been playing the Coop level in Vampire Survivors?



— Jennifer Young

Phil Spencer is feeling cheeky over on Twitter and getting fans in a spin (Image credit: Twitter/X) "We've got even more surprises," posted Phil Spencer, Head of Microsoft Gaming, over on X/Twitter about an hour ago. Looks like he's starting the hype train ahead of the Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday!



I am slightly worried about the number of Banjo Kazooie believers in the comments, but of course the Xbox fans are rabidly deciphering Spencer's perfectly innocent post already. What are you hiding Phil?,



— Jennifer Young

Will we see Xbox's "Project Kennan" this weekend? This dusty image from the FCC leaks reveals what is expected to be "Project Kennan," Xbox's partner handheld with ASUS. (Image credit: U.S. FCC / VideoCardz) I exclusively revealed Project Kennan a few weeks ago here on Windows Central, but it has yet to be formally revealed. Expected to be based on the Z2 Extreme, Kennan is Microsoft's first partner device under the Xbox brand. Microsoft typically saves Xbox Showcase events for games specifically, but there's not really a better time to put eyeballs on a brand new piece of kit. If it truly is based on the Z2 platform, it probably won't be cheap. ASUS just increased the price of its ROG Ally and ROG Ally X by $100 in the U.S. to account for Trump's tariff blitz. There's already a swath of competitors on the market too, including the Steam Deck and Lenovo Legion Go. Not to mention the Nintendo Switch. Does Microsoft and the Windows 11 team have some sneaky tricks up its sleeve here? Time will tell. — Jez Corden

The Future Games Show is also getting ready to kick off this weekend FGS Summer Showcase 2025 - Save The Date - YouTube Watch On The Future Games Show returns at 1pm PT, 4pm ET, 9pm BST, 10pm CEST on Saturday, June 7, 2025. Smash the notification bell above to be keyed in. New trailers for upcoming games like Mafia: The Old Country and Hell is Us are expected, with many more reveals for Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch in tow.

Could Persona 4 Remake be at the Xbox Showcase? One of gaming's worst kept secrets. (Image credit: Atlus) Persona 4 Remake is one of the industry's worst kept secrets, with voice actors of the previous version recently having coming to decry not being invited to participate. After the success of Persona 3 Remake, remaking one of the most popular entries in the franchise was essentially a foregone conclusion. It was a matter of when, rather than if. It seems that Persona 4 Remake will be revealed at the Xbox Showcase, according to a report from MP1ST. Our own sources have corroborated this rumor tentatively as well. We won't have to wait long to find out.



— Jez Corden

Don't forget the PC Gaming Show too, also set for this Sunday PC Gaming Show 2025 - YouTube Watch On Drop a notification bell on the PC Gaming Show, set to go live this Sunday after the Xbox Showcase. Date: Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 12 noon PDT, 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 9pm CEST and 3am CST.

Sunday, June 8, 2025 at 12 noon PDT, 3pm EDT, 8pm BST, 9pm CEST and 3am CST. Streaming on: Twitch , YouTube , X , Facebook , PC Gamer , GamesRadar+ , GOG.com , Ginx.tv , Steam , Bilibili and more.

, , , , , , , , , and more. The show will also broadcast dedicated streams with localised subtitles: in English, Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Japanese, French, Korean, German, ASL and BSL. The PC Gaming Show will showcase over 70 titles with support from publishers like 11 Bit Studios, Aspyr, Ubisoft, KRAFTON, Devolver Digital, and many more. Many of these games will likely show up on Xbox Series X|S too, and possibly even Xbox and PC Game Pass.



— Jez Corden

Black Myth Wukong arrives exactly a year to the day on Xbox Well well, isn't that interesting. (Image credit: Game Science) In case you missed it, Black Myth Wukong has been officially dated for Xbox, set to launch this August. Interestingly, it's a year to the day that the game launched on PlayStation. Microsoft and our sources suggested to us that the Black Myth Wukong delay was the result of some form of exclusivity deal with PlayStation and Sony. Game Science has never confirmed or denied that they took some kind of deal with Sony, but has leveraged blame on being unable to optimize the game for the Xbox Series S. Either way, it's great that one of last year's most celebrated RPGs is finally coming across to team green. Maybe there will also finally be some other long-delayed PlayStation exclusives announced for Xbox at this week's showcase. — Jez Corden

What is Undead Labs teasing here? Undead Labs (working on State of Decay 3) posted a new picture one hour ago.https://t.co/N8Cu2q8IGL pic.twitter.com/36fmXocO9VJune 4, 2025 Color me intrigued, but Xbox studio Undead Labs posted this on their Facebook page recently. Undead Labs is, of course, working on State of Decay 3. The runic pattern is unlike anything I've seen in State of Decay or State of Decay 2. It doesn't appear to be an existing typescript that I'm aware of, although it looks at least vaguely similar to Nordic runes, albeit aesthetically only. The back drop looks to be in a field, inscribed with some sort of burial mound or crop circle, it's hard to say. Is this a tease for State of Decay 3, or something completely new? We should find out for sure on Sunday.



— Jez Corden

Will we see the formal reveal of "Xbox PC" this week? The "Xbox PC" branding has been appearing on third-party game trailers now. (Image credit: @Klobrille on Twitter, BlueSky) Microsoft seems to be gearing up to fully reveal "Xbox PC" as the rebrand for its Xbox app on PC, making it easier to differentiate between Microsoft's separate platform efforts. I noticed today that the branding appeared on a third-party game trailer next to the Steam logo, in what, as far as I can tell, is a first. The previous time "Xbox PC" was used was in Microsoft's Gears of War: Reloaded announcement post. Increasingly, it looks as though Microsoft is shifting its PC gaming branding around that moniker. We've asked Microsoft to comment, but don't be surprised if you see a lot of this new branding in the coming days across SGF and the Xbox Showcase. — Jez Corden

A glimpse of The Witcher 4 at State of Unreal 2025 CD Projekt RED gives a look at the technology powering its next big game. (Image credit: CD Projekt RED) During State of Unreal 2025, CD Projekt RED showed up with an impressive technical demonstration for The Witcher 4. This Unreal Engine 5 demo showed how the team is using motion-matching, Nanite Foliage, and more.



As a result, the team claims this tech demo is running at 60 FPS with ray tracing on a standard PlayStation 5. This demo also confirmed a couple of other interesting details. First, Ciri has a horse named Kelpie, and this steed serves her much the same as Roach served Geralt. Secondly, at least part of the game takes place in Kovir, one of the Northern Kingdoms that wasn't seen in the prior games.



The Witcher 4 may be a ways off, but it's interesting to see how it's all coming together. — Samuel Tolbert, Gaming Contributor

PlayStation joins in with a June State of Play State of Play returns a hair later in the year than usual. (Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment System) Not to be left out, Sony's PlayStation is joining in the summer gaming fun with a State of Play presentation on Wednesday, June 4 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. It'll be streamed on Twitch and YouTube. This show will run for around 40 minutes and is packed with "must-play" games.



Personally, I'm hoping to see the next Resident Evil game announced here. It's been long enough — the Resident Evil 4 remake and its Separate Ways story DLC both launched in 2023 — and I'm extremely curious how Capcom plans to continue the long-running survival-horror franchise. — Samuel Tolbert, Gaming Contributor

What about some Hollow Knight: Silksong? One big game people are hoping to see at SGF or the Xbox Showcase is Hollow Knight: Silksong. The follow up to the dark and seminal metroidvania-meets-soulslike has long been in development, with updates on the game being relatively few and far between. Fans of the franchise (myself included) clamor for even the vaguest hints that the game could be nearing completion, and we just got some of that this morning. Hollow Knight: Silksong received updates to its packages tonight on SteamDB (one apparently receiving an update for the first time in 15 months) https://t.co/DJz9ebnffghttps://t.co/THPp2luYgp pic.twitter.com/9RvHY290ezJune 3, 2025 Silkson'g app packages on Steam recently got a flurry of updates, with one grabbing its first update in over a year. Could the game be gearing up for prime time? We can only hope. — Jez Corden

Could we see The Elder Scrolls VI at the Xbox Showcase? Will Elder Scrolls 6 be at the Xbox Showcase?! - YouTube Watch On Could we see Elder Scrolls 6 at the Xbox Showcase this year? During last week's XB2 Podcast with YouTuber Rand_Al_Thor_19 and myself, we both came to the conclusion that, perhaps next week would be a good time to give another taste at The Elder Scrolls 6. With Oblivion Remastered driving a resurgence of interest in the franchise, what better way to cap off the hype with a glimpse at what's coming next? It has been 7 years since the original Elder Scrolls 6 teaser, between which Bethesda's core team launched Starfield. Perhaps it's too early, but ... what if it isn't? I'm daring to dream.



— Jez Corden

What we expect from the Xbox Games Showcase 2025 The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 takes place on Sunday, June 8. (Image credit: Windows Central) The Xbox Games Showcase takes place on Sunday, June 8 at 10:00am PT / 1:00 pm ET and will likely be the place that we get the most exciting Xbox news this weekend. Our own Jez Corden has previously written an article on what he expects to see at the Xbox Games Showcase 2025. He conjectures on everything from Everwild to State of Decay 3 and even discusses the potential for new Xbox hardware. So, if you'd like to read more on all of that, check out his article. — Rebecca Spear, Gaming Editor