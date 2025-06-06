The Nintendo Switch 2 starts at $449.99, which is half the price of the ASUS ROG Ally X.

It's Nintendo Switch 2 launch week. As people travel from store to store to see if they can find the new console in stock, they likely have some time to consider if the $449.99 price tag of the Nintendo Switch 2 is worth it.

I'd argue that the Nintendo Switch 2 delivers a fundamentally different experience than a gaming handheld that runs Windows 11 or SteamOS. But if you're into gaming, there's a chance you'd enjoy both experiences and have to weigh where to spend your money.

Interestingly, those selling the best gaming handhelds have taken different approaches to Nintendo Switch 2 launch week. For a limited time, the price of the Lenovo Legion Go dropped $200, making it worth serious consideration if you have around $500 set aside for a new console.

The ASUS ROG Ally X is an entirely different story. The price of that gaming handheld just went up, not down. And as far as I can tell, it is a permanent price increase.

Reddit user skumbagkitty spotted the price increase earlier this week and shared a screenshot of the new prices. The starting price of the ROG Ally X is now $899.99, up $100 from what it was listed for just last week.

If you want an ROG Ally X with 2TB of storage, you'll need to spend $999.99.

The higher price may be the result of tariffs. We saw several gaming handhelds increase in price following the announcement of tariffs earlier this year.

Best Buy's website reflects the increased price for both versions of the ROG Ally X.

ASUS defended the price of its gaming handheld when asked about competing with the Steam Deck:

“We do not intend to base the pricing of the ROG Ally on other handhelds in the market. We believe our device provides a unique experience, offering superior performance and access to a wider range of gaming platforms. Our goal is to deliver gamers an excellent experience with access to any game collection, any Windows app, any game store all with great performance, higher FPS and higher graphics settings.”

While that statement to PC Guide was made about competing with the Steam Deck, it's likely ASUS has the same approach regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 and other gaming handhelds.

To be clear, the ROG Ally X is a great device. In our ROG Ally X review, Rebecca Spear highlighted the gaming handheld's improved ergonomics, upgraded buttons, and responsive joysticks.

The high price of the ROG Ally X was already a talking point when the console cost $799.99. Its new $899.99 price makes cost a key factor for shoppers.

The new price tag is especially noteworthy given the Nintendo Switch 2 being the talk of the tech world this week. It's hard to argue that one ROG Ally X is worth two Nintendo Switch 2 consoles, at least to me.

But I could be alone! I know for a fact some members of the Windows Central team believe a single ROG Ally X is worth as much as two Nintendo Switch 2 consoles. Where do you stand on the topic? Let us know in the comments below and in the poll above.

ASUS ROG Ally X: $899.99 at Best Buy The ROG Ally X is a gaming handheld that runs Windows 11, giving access to a massive library of games. It has double the battery capacity and storage of the original ROG Ally and has improved joysticks and buttons as well. Unfortunately, the price of the ROG Ally X just increased. 👉See at Best Buy

Where to buy a Nintendo Switch 2

Finding a Nintendo Switch 2 is a bit difficult at the moment. One of my colleagues went to nine different stores and could not find a Switch 2 in stock.

Our friends at TechRadar have a live blog on where to buy a Nintendo Switch 2. That piece has links to check all the best retailers and shows check marks for which stores still have Nintendo Switch 2 consoles in stock.

If you're looking to get a Nintendo Switch 2 bundle, Antonline has several options available. But the most affordable of those is $609.95. That's still less than an ROG Ally X, but it's much more than the console on its own.

Other retailers, including Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, Target, Newegg, and Amazon have product pages for the Switch 2 but you'll have to get lucky to find one in stock.