ROG Ally drops to its lowest price ever, making it less than Switch 2 — Here's why it could be your dream gaming handheld

The ASUS ROG Ally runs Windows 11, which means you can play a massive library of games on the handheld.

The ASUS ROG Ally is a portable gaming PC that fits in the palms of your hands. The model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor is usually a bit pricey, but a massive discount slashes the ROG Ally to $448.99.

Earlier this year, I said a similar discount on the ROG Ally proved "you get what you pay for" is a lie. At the time, the more powerful ROG Ally with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor cost less than its weaker sibling.

That is the case once again, as the ROG Ally with a Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor now costs less than the model with a Ryzen Z1 (non-extreme) chip.

The ROG Ally is one of the best gaming handhelds. It runs Windows 11, granting you access to a massive library of purchased games and titles available through subscriptions such as PC Game Pass.

Steam, Epic Games, the Microsoft Store, and the Xbox app are all supported on the ROG Ally, so you don't have to repurchase games you already bought to play on another gaming PC.

While Windows 11 provides versatility and is compatible with both new and old games, the operating system is not well optimized for smaller screens. Microsoft is working to fix that, but there are alternatives you can use right now. For example, you can install SteamOS on the ROG Ally if you'd like.

The ROG Ally is best used for local gameplay, but it can also be used to stream games through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

The gaming handheld space is quite competitive in 2025. ASUS alone has the ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, and ROG Xbox Ally. Those similarly named devices all have different specs and price points.

