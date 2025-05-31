I absolutely love using my ROG Ally with SteamOS installed on it.

After months of anticipation, SteamOS is now officially available for non-Steam Deck gaming handhelds such as the Windows-toting ASUS ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go.

I went through the process of installing SteamOS on my ROG Ally, while my Editor-in-Chief installed SteamOS on his Legion Go.

This page contains step-by-step instructions with pictures to help you get SteamOS installed on your Windows gaming handheld. Just make sure you have a flash drive, such as the SanDisk USB-C stick I used, and you'll be good to go.

What you'll need to install SteamOS on a non-Steam Deck handheld

This is a permanent change: Reimaging your ROG Ally or Legion Go will completely wipe everything on it, and this action cannot be undone. If there are any files you want to save, make sure to move them onto another device before installing SteamOS on your handheld.

Reimaging your ROG Ally or Legion Go will completely wipe everything on it, and this action cannot be undone. If there are any files you want to save, make sure to move them onto another device before installing SteamOS on your handheld. You'll need a flash drive: The easiest method for putting SteamOS on a Windows handheld is by using a USB-C flash drive. If you only have a USB-A flash drive, you'll need to use a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

SanDisk 64GB Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Flash Drive

Buy now: $14.99 at Amazon The easiest way to reimage the ROG Ally with SteamOS is using a flash drive. I love this USB flash drive because it has a USB-C side and a USB-A side for you to use. You can simply plug it into the USB-C port on your ROG Ally or Legion Go. 👉 See at: Amazon.com

Anker USB-A to USB-C Adapter (2-Pack)

Buy now: $9.99 at Amazon If you're using a flash drive with a USB-A connection, then you'll need a USB-A to USB-C adapter like this one.



👉 See at: Amazon.com

How to install SteamOS on ROG Ally and ROG Ally X

Once you reimage and install SteamOS on your ROG Ally, all that's left to do is log into your Steam account. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

To start off, plug your USB flash stick into your computer and then download the SteamOS: Steam Deck recovery image from Steam's website.

You'll first need to download the SteamOS Steam Deck Image. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now, download the Rufus utility by clicking on the latest executable listed on the Rufus website.

We recommend using Rufus utility to turn your USB stick into a USB key. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Open File Explorer and navigate to Downloads. Then right-click on the Steam Deck repair file you downloaded from Steam and select Extract All.

Make sure to extract the SteamOS image files. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When the computer is done extracting, open Rufus and click on the Select button. Then choose the uncompressed Steam Deck Repair files in Downloads.

Within Rufus, you'll have to start by selecting the recently downloaded SteamOS image files. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Now click Start. A pop-up will appear warning that anything on the USB will get destroyed. Select OK if you're good to continue.

You'll want to move any important files off of your USB flash drive, otherwise they'll get wiped. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Wait while Rufus turns your USB flash stick into a bootable SteamOS key. When it's done, close out of Rufus and remove the flash drive from your computer.

It might take a few minutes for Rufus to do its thing. (Image credit: Windows Central)

On your ROG Ally, select the Start button, then the Power icon, and select Restart.

Turn on your ROG Ally and then make it restart. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

While the ROG Ally restarts, hold down the Volume up button until the BIOS boots up.

Holding the up volume button on the ROG Ally while it boots up makes it boot into the BIOS. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

If you get this screen, select Enter Setup.

You might need to choose which BIOS setup to enter. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

After you enter the BIOS, press the Y button to go to Advanced Mode.

Pressing the Y button brings up Advanced Mode. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Use the right D-Pad button to get to the Security tab and then select Secure Boot.

You'll need to enter change some Secure boot settings. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Click on the dropdown menu box for Secure Boot Control and select Disabled.

Makes sure Secure Boot Control is set to Disabled. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Press the B button to go back to the previous menu.

Pressing the B button backs out to the previous menu. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Use the right D-Pad button to get to the Save & Exit tab then select Save Changes and Exit.

You'll need to save and exit the BIOS before we can get to the next step. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now select OK [Enter] to exit the BIOS.

Select OK to save and exit. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Next, you'll need to plugin your prepared USB flash drive key. If your USB stick is a USB-A, you might need to use a USB-A to USB-C adapter.

Plug the prepared USB key into your ROG Ally's USB-C port. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Then, restart your ROG Ally.

You'll once more need to restart your ROG Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

As soon as the ROG symbol appears on the screen, hold down the Volume up button to boot into the BIOS.

Hold the up volume button again to enter the BIOS again. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Tap on UEFI: USB, Partition 1 (USB).

Now select the UEFI: USB, Partition (USB). (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

After a moment, you'll find yourself in a desktop setup. Double tap on the icon on the top of the screen that reads Wipe Device & Install SteamOS.

Next, you'll need to double-tap Wipe Device & Install SteamOS. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

A warning pops up letting you know that this process will completely remove everything currently on the device and cannot be undone. If you're okay with this, select Proceed.

Reimaging will completely wipe your ROG Ally, so make sure all of your important files have been moved to another device if necessary. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Leave the ROG Ally alone and let it finish the process.

It might take a few minutes for the reimaging process to complete. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

A pop-up will then let you know the reimaging has completed. Select Proceed to restart the device.

Once reimaging is done, press Proceed to restart your Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

You can now remove your USB stick from the ROG Ally.

With the reimaging process complete, you can remove the USB key from your Ally. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

After it boots up, wait for SteamOS to install on your Ally.

SteamOS will immediately start installing when the ROG Ally restarts. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

When the installation finishes, set up SteamOS and log into your Steam account.

The next thing you'll need to do is set up SteamOS and log into your Steam account. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Before doing anything else, tap on the Menu icon in the bottom left of the screen, tap on System, and then check for updates and install system updates.

Make sure your ROG Ally has the latest SteamOS updates installed so it can run smoothly. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Now that you've wiped your ROG Ally, installed SteamOS on it, and installed the latest updates, you're good to start playing games and using your SteamOS ROG Ally.



Have fun with your gaming handheld!

How to install SteamOS on Legion Go and Legion Go S (Windows)

SteamOS looks and works beautiful on Legion Go. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Plug your USB flash drive into your computer and then download the SteamOS reimage files from the Steam website. Navigate to the Downloads menu and then right-click on the SteamOS image files and select Extract All. Next, download Rufus utility from the Rufus website. Open Rufus and tap on the Select button, then choose the SteamOS reimage files you downloaded earlier. Press Start and then OK to start the process. Note that this will destroy anything on the USB, so make sure any important files have been put elsewhere. Wait while Rufus turns your USB flash drive into a bootable SteamOS key. When Rufus is done, remove the USB flash drive from your computer. Next, you'll need to completely power off your Legion Go handheld. After that, hold Up Volume + Power for a few seconds to make the device enter BIOS. Using your finger, tap BIOS Setup in the small box. The buttons and joysticks won't respond. Select "Novo Button Menu" as your BIOS setup. Select More settings. Next, select Security and tap on the Secure boot drop box to change it to Disabled.

Secure Boot needs to be set to Disabled. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

After that, tap Exit and then tap Exit saving changes. Now, plug your USB flash drive into the Legion Go. Hold the Power button and Volume up button to enter BIOS, then select the USB stick. This will boot up the SteamOS reimage files. Double-tap on Wipe Device & Install SteamOS.

You'll need to tap on "Wipe Device & Install SteamOS." (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Select Proceed in the pop-up box and then press Proceed again in the next pop up.

If there are any files you want removed from the ROG Ally, do that before starting the reimaging process. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Wait while SteamOS reimaging happens.

It might take a few minutes for SteamOS reimaging. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

After a while, the system will start installing SteamOS. Wait until this process is over.

When the Legion Go restarts, it will immediately start installing SteamOS. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

Next, set up your device and log into your Steam account. Before doing anything else, open the menu, go to System, and install software updates. You'll need to allow the device to restart after updates are installed. The next thing you'll want to do is tap on the Menu button on the bottom of the screen, select System, and install system updates.

With that whole process completed, you're free to play games via SteamOS on your Legion Go. In some ways, it will feel like a brand new system, so enjoy using it!

Breathe new life into your Windows handheld

The ROG Ally, Ally X, and Lenovo Legion Go are all more powerful than the Steam Deck, but having Windows as their operating system has been a huge downside for many people. Now that we can officially install SteamOS on these gaming handhelds, you can get the best of both worlds.

I've been using my ROG Ally with SteamOS installed on it for the last day and I absolutely love it. My games run far faster and smoother than they do on my Steam Deck. Plus, the higher resolution screen makes everything look better, too.



Now that you've gotten SteamOS on your Legion Go or ROG Ally, enjoy playing your favorite Steam games.