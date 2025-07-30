Stop scrolling: This MacBook alternative just dropped $1,000 at Best Buy— get a Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 for $899

The Galaxy Book4 PRo 360 has a 3K AMOLED display that can flip around.

Whether you're hunting for a laptop during back-to-school season or just want a productivity PC, it's always a good idea to shop around. Good deals come around often, but great deals are rarer. Best Buy has a discount right now that I'd argue is the best laptop deal of the month.

Right now, you can save $1,000 on the Galaxy Book4 360 through Best Buy. That discount reduces the price of the PC to $899.99, which quite frankly is ludicrous (in a good way).

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360: was $1,899.99 now $899.99 at Best Buy "The Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 delivers a potent combo of performance and power efficiency in a slim, lovely frame. While it can't run games well and the power cable is a little short, those willing to accommodate such shortcomings will be rewarded with an AMOLED-equipped 2-in-1 ultraportable that's easy to carry through a whole day of work or school." — Alex Wawro, Tom's Guide Tom's Guide review ⭐⭐⭐⭐1/2 ✅Perfect for: Those who want an attractive laptop with a lovely screen, great performance, and good battery life. This thin-and-light laptop competes well in its normal price range, and it is a steal at $1,000 off. ❌Avoid if: You want a gaming PC or need a computer that runs macOS. Display: 16-inch AMOLED touchscreen (2880 x 1800). CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 1 GPU: Intel Arc. RAM: 16GB Storage: 1TB SSD. AI PC: Yes. 👉See at: Best Buy 💰Price check: $1,409.99 at Amazon

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is a convertible 2-in-1 laptop with a 16-inch screen. Due to the size of its display, the laptop probably won't get too much use as a tablet, but its form factor means you can flip it into different postures, such as presenter mode.

Convertible PCs are especially handy for viewing media content. While at university, I used to sit or lay with my 2-in-1 on my lap to watch movies and stream TV shows.

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 has an AMOLED screen that's excellent for viewing content, taking notes, and some light creative work. The laptop supports an S Pen, which is included in the box.

"The 16-inch 3K (2,880x1,800 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen that graces the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is gorgeous, and that goes a long way when you're staring at it for hours at a time," said Alex Wawro from Tom's Guide.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 stacks up well with the Dell XPS 16 (2024) and the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023). Our colleagues at Tom's Guide ran the Samsung PC through the paces and did full benchmark testing for their Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 review.

During testing, the PC got 12 hours of battery life. There are longer-lasting computers available, but it should easily last through a full day.

You may have noticed that my comparisons are to laptops that are not from this year. That's because the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 launched in February 2024 and has since been succeeded by the Galaxy Book5 Pro 360.

But make no mistake, the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 is still a great laptop in 2025, especially when you can get it for $1,000 off.

Best laptop deal

The Galaxy Book4 Pro 360’s thin-and-light design makes it easy to carry, as long as your bag fits a 16-inch laptop. (Image credit: Future)

Earlier today, I had a conversation with some of my colleagues about the best MacBook Air competitors that were on sale. I looked through a few retailers and highlighted some deals.

To be fair, there are some other great options available. But this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 stopped the conversation in its tracks.

You just don't see a laptop this good for $1,000 off that often. And if you do see a four-figure discount, it's usually on a workstation or gaming PC that retails for thousands of dollars.

This thin-and-light laptop competes well in its normal price range, and it is a steal at $1,000 off.

To put things into perspective, our colleagues at Tom's Guide talked about the value of the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 when the device was almost $2,000:

"There aren't many thin-and-light 16-inch Windows laptops with AMOLED touchscreens available on the market for under $2,000, so the fact that the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 achieves that while delivering good battery life (12 hours tested) and speedy performance is a big deal. Samsung throwing in a free stylus to go with that lovely AMOLED touchscreen is just icing on the cake."

I'd argue that the Galaxy Book4 Pro 360 at $1,000 off is the best laptop deal available right now, with no caveat of a PC being a MacBook competitor. If you're shopping for a laptop for school or productivity, this is an excellent deal.