My favorite 2025 laptop is perfectly priced thanks to this anti-Prime Day deal — It has a number pad and a gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen
I gave the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro a near-perfect rating in my review, and now this fantastic laptop is at a great discount.
I have reviewed dozens of devices this year, but the laptop that has stood out to me the most is the Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro.
It's a solid laptop with a slim frame, a full number pad, and a gorgeous AMOLED display. Currently, as part of an anti-Amazon Prime Day deal, this laptop is discounted by $300, bringing the price to just $1,049.99 at Best Buy.
"The Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro makes for a fantastic AI laptop with its Series 2 Intel Core Ultra processor, Intel Arc 140V GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and AMOLED touchscreen. It's available with either a 14-inch or 16-inch display, but always comes in a super slim chassis that looks good and feels durable. You'll be able to stream shows, run basic programs, and surf the web for a very long time due to its long-lasting battery. It can even handle creative programs and gaming, just plan for more intensive programs to drain the battery life faster. All in all, this is one of the best AI laptops on the market so far." — Rebecca Spear
✅ Perfect for: Anyone who wants a reliable laptop with a number pad and excellent battery life.
❌ Avoid if: You specifically want a laptop that supports face recognition.
👉 See at: BestBuy.com
Why the Galaxy Book5 Pro makes for the perfect laptop
In my review, I gave the 16-inch Samsung Galaxy Book5 Pro four and a half out of five stars.
• Price: $1,349.99 $1,049.99 at Best Buy
• Display: 14-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED Display (2880 x 1800), touch screen, 120Hz
• CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 256V (8 cores, 8 threads, up to 4.8 GHz)
• GPU: Intel Arc (8 cores)
• NPU: Intel AI Boost (47 TOPS)
• RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X @ 2,133MHz (Soldered)
• Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD
• Ports: 1 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A 3.2, 1x microSD card reader, 1x headphone jack
• Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4
• Battery: 76Whr, 65W USB Type-C fast charging
• Dimensions: 22.3 (W) x 31.2 (D) x 1.17cm (H) (8.81 x 12.30 x 0.46 in)
• Weight: 1.22 kg (2.71 lbs)
One of the biggest reasons I didn't give it full five stars was that it was overpriced, with a higher MSRP than many similarly configured AI PC laptops. But this anti-Prime Day deal fixes that issue, so I can focus on telling you all of this laptop's recommendable qualities.
To be clear, the laptop I'm highlighting here is the slightly smaller 14-inch model, but it has many of the exact same features.
The gorgeous AMOLED touchscreen took my breath away with its wide color range, powerful contrast, and crisp 3K resolution. Regardless of whether I was working in Photoshop or watching shows, everything I looked at was displayed to its best advantage.
An Intel Core Ultra 7 256V CPU (central processing unit) is found inside, along with an Intel Arc GPU (graphics processing unit).
Since this laptop utilizes an AI processor, it also features an Intel AI Boost NPU (neural processing unit), which reaches up to 47 TOPS (Tera Operations per Second). This officially makes it a Copilot+ PC, as well as an AI PC laptop.
If you really don't care about the AI-ness of the laptop, then suffice it to say that this computer is built in such a way that the processors can work more efficiently than a non-AI PC.
Because of that, this laptop offers solid performance that I can rely on whether I'm attending video calls, editing things in a creative program, or streaming shows in my off time.
As someone who regularly works in spreadsheets, I absolutely love having a number pad on my laptop. This one is well-situated with perfect latticed spacing and helpful keys like Pg Up, Pg Dn, Home, and End to help me navigate around pages quickly.
Then there is the fantastic battery life. In my testing, the laptop typically lasted up to 17 and 44 minutes when doing daily work tasks like typing up documents, browsing the web, and joining conference calls. As is typical, when I ran light video games on it, the laptop only lasted around three hours, but that's still a pretty good result.
So, if you're someone who is constantly on the go and wants a laptop that can keep up with their long days, then this battery life is also an appealing factor.
I'm enamored by this sleek laptop's slim form factor, number pad, AMOLED touchscreen, and performance. It's the ideal device to take with you, whether you need it for work, school, or personal use.
When is Amazon Prime Day Summer 2025?
Amazon Prime Day Summer 2025 runs from July 8 through July 11.
Do I need to have an Amazon Prime Membership to get the best Amazon deals?
Not necessarily, but possibly. A wide range of devices go on sale during Prime Day each year, and many of these discounts are exclusive to Prime members. As such, you might need to have an Amazon Prime membership to get a deal that you would describe as "the best."
If you're interested, you could opt for the 30-day free trial. If you don't like the membership, you can cancel it at any time.
