We love this discounted Samsung Galaxy Book4 laptop — Long battery life, solid performance, and a lower price make it ideal for students heading back to school

One of our favorite laptops is currently on sale, making it far more affordable than usual. It offers solid performance, a reliable display, and battery life that can keep up with your long school days.

I'm talking about none other than the Samsung Galaxy Book4 15.6, which has an MSRP of $899.99, but is only $599.99 at Best Buy right now — that $300 off.

Last year's Samsung model is still a fantastic choice this year

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is last year's model, but it's still a solid device and it costs less than newer laptops. (Image credit: Samsung)

When I was in college, I dreaded whenever I had to buy another laptop because I didn't have a lot of money to spend.

As such, it was important for me to do research and select a laptop that would offer good performance, provide enough storage space for my files, and have enough battery life to keep pace with me while I ran from classroom to classroom. And it had to do all of that while not costing too much.

With all that in mind, I can easily recommend the discounted Samsung Galaxy Book4 as a great option for most students.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 specs • Price: $899.99 $599.99 at Best Buy

• Display: 15.6-inch LED, FHD (1920x1080), resolution, 60Hz refresh rate

• CPU: Intel Core Ultra 7 (Series 1)

• GPU: Intel Graphics

• RAM: 16GB

• Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

• Ports: 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x SD card reader, 1x headphone jack, 1x power port

• Battery: Up to 15 hours

• Dimensions: 356.6 x 229.1 x 15.5mm (14.04 x 9.02 x 0.61in)

• Weight: 1.55kg (3.42lbs)

To be clear, the Galaxy Book4 is not the latest flagship laptop from Samsung; that honor belongs to the Galaxy Book5 line, which I reviewed earlier this year.

Having said that, as is often the case with last year's launches, the 2024 Galaxy Book4 is a fantastic laptop that is still worth purchasing this year. That's especially true when you can grab this laptop at a much lower price than the newer Galaxy Book 5.

So what makes the Samsung Galaxy Book4 such a great laptop?

My Windows Central colleagues and I have reviewed several Samsung devices over the last few years, including a configuration from the Galaxy Book5 line and the Galaxy Book4 line (see our Galaxy Book4 Ultra review), and we've always walked away impressed by these devices.

The Galaxy Book4 that's discounted right now at Best Buy specifically offers a 15.6-inch LED display that reaches a crisp FHD resolution and up to 60Hz refresh rate, which is more than apt for displaying most homework assignments and class projects to good advantage.

It's powered by a Series 1 Intel Core Ultra 7 AI processor and Intel Graphics card, which means this laptop is an AI PC that can handle certain tasks more efficiently than non-AI PC laptops.

To be clear, the Series 1 Intel Core Ultra chips aren't as powerful as the Series 2 ones in the Galaxy Book5, but they can still keep up with most needs.

Whether you're writing papers, accessing online courses, using basic programs, and video calling your professors or family, this laptop can keep up with your busy days.

Just note that the Intel Graphics card is not intended for more graphically intensive tasks like AAA gaming or demanding rendering programs. Although you can get around the gaming issue by streaming your games via a cloud service like NVIDIA GeForce NOW or Xbox Cloud Gaming.

As someone who entered a lot of numeric data into Excel sheets and other documents, I also appreciate that this laptop offers a full number pad, which isn't always on offer.

Perhaps best of all, this Galaxy Book4 offers a long battery life of up to 15 hours, allowing you to stay productive throughout your long school days without running out of juice midway through a class.

In your off time, you can use it to stream shows while you unwind after a busy day filled with homework, classes, stressful projects, and tests.

One thing is certain: Samsung creates reliable laptops that you can rely on. Its solid performance and long battery life make the Galaxy Book4 the perfect choice for students, especially while its price is temporarily reduced.