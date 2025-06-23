Clearance sale — This 2-in-1 laptop is cheap right now and offers fantastic battery life

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1's battery lasted up to 15 hours and 37 minutes in our battery testing.

While checking what's on sale at Best Buy today, I noticed that one of the laptops we've reviewed and gave a high score to here at Windows Central was on a clearance sale, reducing its price by quite a bit.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 usually has an MSRP of $859.99, but with this clearance discount, you can grab it for just $687.99 at Best Buy — that's $172 off on a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop while stock lasts.

Solid performance and long battery life make this laptop perfect for everyday usage

Image 1 of 4 You can use the IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 in laptop mode, tablet mode, or tent mode. (Image credit: Windows Central) The keys are well spaced out and the touchpad is large enough for easy screen navigation. (Image credit: Windows Central) There are two USB-A ports and a microSD card reader on the laptop's left side. (Image credit: Windows Central) There is an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-C ports, and a headphone jack on the laptop's right side. (Image credit: Windows Central)

In our own Zac Bowden's review, he stated that he was "impressed by the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and its Snapdragon X Plus chip. It's a capable midrange Windows on Arm laptop with a gorgeous screen, great keyboard and trackpad, and excellent performance and efficiency for the price."

Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 specs • MSRP (Starting price): $859.99 at Lenovo

• Display: 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, TÜV low blue light

• CPU: Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 Processor (3.40 GHz)

• GPU: Qualcomm Adreno

• NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon 45 TOPS

• RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x

• Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Gen4

• Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

• Ports: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x MicroSD Card Reader, 1x headphone jack

• Battery: 57Whr w/ Rapid Charge Boost

• Dimensions: 17.5mm x 313mm x 227mm (2.32″ x 8.94″ 0.68″)

• Weight: 1.49kg / 3.28lbs

He ended up scoring this laptop four out of five stars and marked it as one of the best laptops available for purchase right now.

Being able to use this device as a laptop, a tablet, or in tent mode like a propped-up tablet makes it a truly versatile piece of tech that can fit a number of use cases and scenarios.

This laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor, and as is usually the case for these kinds of devices, it offers long battery life and solid performance in a slim frame.

In our own testing, it managed to last for up to 15 hours and 37 minutes while running basic office tasks. That's more than long enough to make it through a busy school day or workday. Plus, the lightweight nature makes it easier to travel with than some other laptops out there.

Just last month, I wrote about my smooth experience using two different Snapdragon X-powered laptops while on a long-distance work trip from the USA to Taiwan and back. These devices lasted through my super-long workdays without being too heavy to tote around.

If you want to grab one of the best gaming laptops while it's at a great discount, don't miss out on this Lenovo 14" IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 clearance sale at Best Buy.