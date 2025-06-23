Clearance sale — This 2-in-1 laptop is cheap right now and offers fantastic battery life
The Lenovo 14-inch IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 packs a Snapdragon X Plus processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD. We gave it a high score, and now it's on a clearance sale.
While checking what's on sale at Best Buy today, I noticed that one of the laptops we've reviewed and gave a high score to here at Windows Central was on a clearance sale, reducing its price by quite a bit.
The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 usually has an MSRP of $859.99, but with this clearance discount, you can grab it for just $687.99 at Best Buy — that's $172 off on a fantastic 2-in-1 laptop while stock lasts.
Lenovo 14" IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1
Windows Central review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐
"The Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 is another great Snapdragon X laptop, this time powered by the entry-level Snapdragon X Plus. It delivers great performance and good battery life, housed in a professional convertible chassis with a great OLED touch display, keyboard, and trackpad."
✅ Perfect for: Anyone looking for an affordable laptop that lasts a long time and can handle everyday workloads.
❌ Avoid if: You need a laptop that can handle more graphically demanding programs or video games.
Solid performance and long battery life make this laptop perfect for everyday usage
In our own Zac Bowden's review, he stated that he was "impressed by the Lenovo IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 and its Snapdragon X Plus chip. It's a capable midrange Windows on Arm laptop with a gorgeous screen, great keyboard and trackpad, and excellent performance and efficiency for the price."
• MSRP (Starting price): $859.99 at Lenovo
• Display: 14" WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED, touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 400nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3, TÜV low blue light
• CPU: Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 Processor (3.40 GHz)
• GPU: Qualcomm Adreno
• NPU: Qualcomm Hexagon 45 TOPS
• RAM: 16GB LPDDR5x
• Storage: Up to 1TB SSD Gen4
• Wireless: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3
• Ports: 2x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x MicroSD Card Reader, 1x headphone jack
• Battery: 57Whr w/ Rapid Charge Boost
• Dimensions: 17.5mm x 313mm x 227mm (2.32″ x 8.94″ 0.68″)
• Weight: 1.49kg / 3.28lbs
He ended up scoring this laptop four out of five stars and marked it as one of the best laptops available for purchase right now.
Being able to use this device as a laptop, a tablet, or in tent mode like a propped-up tablet makes it a truly versatile piece of tech that can fit a number of use cases and scenarios.
This laptop is powered by a Snapdragon X Plus processor, and as is usually the case for these kinds of devices, it offers long battery life and solid performance in a slim frame.
In our own testing, it managed to last for up to 15 hours and 37 minutes while running basic office tasks. That's more than long enough to make it through a busy school day or workday. Plus, the lightweight nature makes it easier to travel with than some other laptops out there.
Just last month, I wrote about my smooth experience using two different Snapdragon X-powered laptops while on a long-distance work trip from the USA to Taiwan and back. These devices lasted through my super-long workdays without being too heavy to tote around.
If you want to grab this versatile 2-in-1 laptop while it's at a great discount, don't miss out on this Lenovo 14" IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 clearance sale at Best Buy.
