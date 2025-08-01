"To the day we die, we will be fighting it" — Battlefield 6 vows to fight hackers tooth and nail, with kernel-level anti-cheat in the game for Open Beta

Based on this moment from its new multiplayer reveal trailer, it appears that night vision is returning in some capacity in Battlefield 6.

For many, many years, a big issue with multiplayer shooters on PC has been hacking, with developers constantly having to create and/or improve anti-cheat software that counters the latest programs from cheat manufacturers. It's an unfortunate problem every FPS has to deal with, and the upcoming Battlefield 6 won't be any different.

Thankfully, ahead of the game's launch on October 10 as well as its August Open Beta weekends, head of Battlefield and Respawn Entertainment CEO Vince Zampella has promised that DICE and its fellow Battlefield 6 developers will fight against cheaters tooth and nail, and is "putting a lot of effort into" that battle.

"It’s a weird one, because you don’t want to talk about what you’re doing. It gives people that are trying to cheat a head start against you," he explained when asked about anti-cheat in a Gaming World Media interview. "It’s a huge thing in the industry, in gaming. It’s a constant arms race that we’re always putting a lot of effort into, know that."

"It’s something that we would stamp out completely if we could, it’s just an arms race. To the day we die, we will be fighting it," he added.

Just recently, Call of Duty: WWII's arrival on Xbox Game Pass was hamstrung by a severe cheating problem that led to widespread dangerous RCE exploits. Things like this are exactly what Battlefield 6's devs are trying to prevent. (Image credit: Activision)

Indeed, an arms race is an apt description, as both cheat developers and game studios are constantly working to achieve breakthroughs that will give them the edge in this constant war of code. Oftentimes, it's one game devs win, with hackers being a rare sight in their titles as a result.

But sometimes, it's a battle that's lost, and cheaters run rampant through servers and ruin the experience for regular players. In particular, hacking is a huge problem in games like Fortnite, Escape From Tarkov, and Call of Duty, despite efforts to stop it, with an especially bad situation recently leading to RCE hackers infesting Call of Duty: WWII when it came to Game Pass.

Thus, while Battlefield's commitment to combating cheats is reassuring, the impact of hackers is still a major concern for many. Something that may assuage worries further, though, is the fact that Battlefield 6 will feature EA's proprietary "Javelin Anticheat" software.

VG247 reported the news on Friday shortly after fans spotted a notice for kernel-level anti-cheat integration on Battlefield 6's Steam page, and notes that the program will be active in the upcoming Open Beta weekends as well as in the full release coming in October.

Javelin Anticheat was first introduced a few years ago when it was added to Battlefield 2042, and has developed further as it's been used in several other EA games like the Madden and F1 titles.

The remake of Battlefield 3's iconic Operation Firestorm stage is one of Battlefield 6's most exciting launch maps, of which there are nine. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

But while kernel-level — a term that refers to a program having the deepest level of access to your system possible — solutions have proven to be some of the most effective anti-cheat options in the industry, they're not without their own controversies.

For one, many consumers take issue with giving a third party that much control, viewing it as a risk for data being collected without the user's knowledge. But also, these softwares are arguably (and ironically) a security risk themselves, as the access they have can be used to do serious damage to your system if they are compromised. Even bugs can prove seriously problematic — remember last year's CrowdStrike fiasco?

It's also worth noting that kernel-level anti-cheats are often not compatible with the Linux and SteamOS operating systems or cause significant issues, making Steam Deck play nigh-impossible. This may be the case with Battlefield 6, unfortunately.

Ultimately, though? It's good that Battlefield 6's devs are taking such a firm stance against cheaters that threaten to ruin the integrity of its gameplay, as I'd be loath to see what looks like one of the best FPS games in years (evidenced by an incredible multiplayer reveal event) be tarnished by an out-of-control hacker problem.

Scheduled to release on October 10 on Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5, Battlefield 6 brings the return of the series' class system, map-shaping destruction, and a grounded aesthetic of "gritty realism." Its Open Beta runs from August 9-10 and August 14-17, with August 7-8 Early Access given to Battlefield Labs testers.