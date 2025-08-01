EA finally listens: Battlefield 6 scraps a decade-old requirement on Steam — a major win for new players and veteran fans

Do you really need a separate launcher to play Battlefield 6? EA doesn't think you do. Lock and load.

There are far too many launchers these days on Windows PC. Like, way too many to get a real count.

With the Battlenet and Steam as the OGs, we now have Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, the EA Desktop App, GOG, and more. Heck, we have entire launchers dedicated to single games like Minecraft, Escape from Tarkov, Black Desert Online, Warframe, etc.

Some of these launchers require you to open another launcher to play a game! Up until this point, almost every Battlefield game on Steam required EA Desktop to launch. Not anymore!

As if you needed more reasons to get excited for Battlefield 6 after their multiplayer reveal, it's ditching the EA App if players buy the game on Steam. Instead, Steam players will only need Steam to play their game. Easy.

I can hear the thump in this screenshot. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

As per its recent FAQ, EA says, "Steam players will not need to use the EA App to play Battlefield 6, but will need an EA account." I'm honestly so happy about this. Like, way more excited than I should be. Let me explain. For the last few weeks, I've been hammering through ranks on Rainbow Six Siege X. Originally, I played it through Steam before realizing I had it on PC Game Pass.

Each of these launchers required Ubisoft Connect as well to run Siege. Instead, I dumped both platforms and decided just to play it through Ubisoft Connect. I lost Steam tracking, but didn't have to run two launchers on top of one another while running the game. I'm one of those PC guys who closes everything else when he's playing for peak FPS graphs.

I'd like to take this as a sign that EA is moving away from their desktop app entirely, but it doesn't seem likely.

I stick to the ground because I know how easy it is to shoot them down. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Looking at Battlefield 6 on the EA App, on the store page, it still lists "The EA app" as "Login Accounts Required". That doesn't sound very Epic to me. You'll also still need an EA Account for the game, which has been standard for well over two decades.

I get the reason for multiple storefronts, I do. Why sell your game on another store where you'll only get 70% (or whatever your deal states with the store) rather than your own?

Steam players will not need to use EA App to play Battlefield 6 but will need an EA account. Those who purchased Battlefield 6 via the Epic Games Store will need EA App and an EA account to play. EA, Battlefield 6 FAQ

What bothers me are games that are still sold on other storefronts but also require their own store to be open. I understand the need for a unified experience, but can publishers start removing the unnecessary bloat?

I've seen plenty of games have cross-platform support. If you're going to sell it in said store, at least make it playable there. Simply placing it on Steam for it to only open another application before my game opens makes it feel tedious. Stop with these damn launchers, people, it's tiresome.

Maybe I'm alone on this, and what I'm writing will drift off into eternity without anyone having a care. But this Steam gamer couldn't be more excited about the fact that he'll be able to play his game natively on Steam.

In another surprising twist, as though EA has become the hero of the gaming industry, they announced they had no plans to launch Battlefield at $80. Instead, it will remain at the dwindling industry standard of $70.

I remember EA once had codes inside their games that were required for online play. So, if you bought the game used, you had to buy another online code for $10, which made sure players were always giving money to EA, even in the used market.

What a turnaround for them as of late.

Do you care that Battlefield 6 no longer requires you to launch both Steam and the EA App when playing? Let us know below or on social media. I have a feeling this might actually boost sales as a result.