GOG is delisting two of the best indie games ever — buy them now before it's too late

If you're interested in grabbing Limbo and Inside on CD Projekt's GOG storefront for PC games, you'll need to act fast. Both titles are being delisted from GOG on July 17th, 2025, at 3:00 PM CEST / 9:00 a.m. ET.



Limbo and Inside are both puzzle-platforming titles developed by the Danish development studio Playdead. Limbo, which launched in 2010, follows a young boy navigating a strange forest and dark things as he tries to find his sister.



Meanwhile, 2016's Inside follows another boy making his way through a nightmarish testing facility.



Both games are critically acclaimed and are widely considered some of the best indie games ever made. If you're interested in grabbing a copy on GOG before they're delisted, you should act fast. It's worth noting that Inside is currently on sale and is just $2 to buy on GOG, while Limbo is not discounted and will run you $10.

GOG is a PC gaming storefront focused on game preservation, with a program dedicated to ensuring that older titles remain compatible even as hardware and software change over time.

Why are Playdead's games being delisted on GOG?

A young boy searches for his sister. (Image credit: Playdead)

While there isn't a confirmed reason for the delisting, this does come as one of Playdead's co-founders, Arnt Jensen, is suing another co-founder, Dino Patti. The latter left Playdead in 2017, shortly after the launch of Inside. In 2017, Patti announced the formation of a new studio, Jumpship, which would go on to launch the title Somerville in 2022.



Jensen alleges that Patti has exaggerated his contributions to Playdead's games. Meanwhile, Patti claims Jensen is trying to erase his work on these titles.



All of this also comes as Playdead is continuing to work on a third game nearly nine years out from the launch of Inside. Little is known about this third project, but Playdead continues to share occasional pieces of concept art.



The setting appears to involve an astronaut on a strange planet covered in snow and ice, as seen in the image below that the studio shared back in December 2021.

Playdead shared this image from its upcoming third game back in 2021. (Image credit: Playdead)

At the time I'm writing this, Playdead's games are not being delisted on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, or Steam, so you've still got other options in order to play them for the moment.



Still, the fact that Limbo and Inside are being delisted anywhere at all is eyebrow-raising, especially considering the aforementioned legal situation that's bubbling over.



I wouldn't be shocked if additional delistings follow on other platforms in the months ahead. If you somehow haven't played either game yet, then I highly recommend grabbing both titles on your platform of choice so that you can keep downloading and playing them no matter what happens.



Limbo is a great puzzle game with moody imagery, but Inside is simply phenomenal, with clever ideas and an absolutely iconic twist. If you're playing on Xbox Series X|S consoles, Limbo and Inside are both included in Xbox Game Pass at this time.