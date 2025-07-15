You only have a short time left to own the only official John Wick video game — soon it'll be gone for good (luckily, it's now only $3.99)

Recent updates

Licensing in video games is always going to be a burden on them existing with any longevity, and that appears to be the case again.

John Wick Hex, the only official John Wick game out there (which in itself, is quite baffling) is about to be delisted for good on all platforms.

There's nothing specific saying it's due to the expiration of the John Wick license, but the sudden news means it's not hard to see this being the reason behind it.

The message, posted to the game's Steam page, simply reads as follows:

"John Wick Hex will be removed from sale on all platforms beginning July 17th, 2025.

After July 17th, 2025, existing owners of John Wick Hex will still be able to access the game via their digital libraries (PC/Console) and/or physical copies (Console), however new purchases of John Wick Hex will not be possible, regardless of platform or storefront."

July 17 is only a couple of days away as I write this, which doesn't give you much time to grab a copy to add to your library if you've ever considered it. Admittedly, I've never played John Wick Hex, but I do have a copy now stashed in my digital library, just in case.

Presumably, the removal from sale will also include physical copies for Xbox and PlayStation, so the same applies there.

John Wick Hex isn't the type of game I'd have expected to come from the franchise, taking a strategy approach versus the run-and-gun you'd perhaps anticipate. It's described as 'Chess' and time is your enemy.

It also features voice acting from the likes of Ian McShane and the late Lance Reddick reprising their roles from the movies, as well as Troy Baker.

It's sad to see what is likely a licensing issue killing another game's prolonged existence, but it happens. We've seen it closer to home with the Forza Horizon franchise, for example, a game riddled with both music and car licenses.

Licenses always come with an expiration date; that's just the nature of the beast. Unfortunately, the game hasn't been reduced, as ye t, which would undoubtedly be a nice touch, giving as many as possible a chance to grab it while they can.

Grab it now on Steam or Epic Games for PC, or the Xbox store before it's gone forever.