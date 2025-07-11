Grab these 7 Xbox games all under $40 — you don't have long before Amazon Prime Day ends, so act fast

The end is near for Amazon Prime Day, meaning you've only got hours left to save money on video games and technology. There are still more discounts to consider, with a large number of digital Xbox games discounted, with up to 80% off titles like Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition and more.



Every game in this list is a game I've bought and enjoyed, and they're also all under $40 if you buy them on sale. There is no telling if any of these deals will go out of stock before Prime Day ends, so if you're keen on saving money, go ahead and grab them!

A great time to save

Grab Assassin's Creed Odyssey and its DLC for just $24. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

All of these Xbox games have been discounted, with some more deeply on sale than others. Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition and Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultimate Edition are all particularly notable, with deep sales that aren't seen frequently.



For horror fans, the Dead Space remake, Little Nightmares 2, and Resident Evil Village are all extremely different, but they're all some of my favorite spooky games from over the last few years, and they're worth picking up at these new low prices.



I also highly recommend grabbing Elden Ring if you haven't done so yet. FromSoftware's magnum opus first launched back in 2022, and it delivers an utterly gargantuan world filled with dark fantasy foes to conquer.

Fight or team up with other players online in Elden Ring. (Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Because all of these games are digital, they're all available for players on any model Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. If you've recently picked up an all-digital console — the Xbox Series S that's on sale in an anti-Prime day deal right now is a great choice — then you're set!



If you have an Xbox Series X with a disc drive and you prefer to collect physical games, then you'll want to consult the list of alternate deals I've gathered below:

Remember that Amazon Prime subscribers don't just get special deals, but also get faster shipping and access to the Prime Video library. That includes upcoming shows like the second season of the Fallout TV series, which is set to premiere at some point in December.