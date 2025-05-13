Fallout TV series Season 2 gets release window, and the show is already renewed for Season 3

The Fallout TV series isn't slowing down, with the show renewed for a third season ahead of Season 2's December premiere.

That's according to Variety, which reported the one-two punch news on Monday, sharing that the second season of the acclaimed video game adaptation from Amazon MGM Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, and Kilter Films would be available to watch in just a few months, and that a third season is already confirmed.

“We are absolutely thrilled that our global Prime Video customers will be able to delve deeper into the wonderfully surreal and captivating world of ‘Fallout,’” said Vernon Sanders, global head of television at Amazon MGM Studios.

“Jonah, Lisa, Geneva, and Graham have done an exceptional job bringing thisbeloved video game franchise to vivid life on Prime Video. Together with our amazing partners at Bethesda Games and Bethesda Softworks, we are delighted to announce a third season of ‘Fallout,’ well ahead of the much-anticipated debut of Season Two.”

This comes just a short time after production on the second season finished. It's also a noticeably shorter period of waiting from post-production to the season's release than many other big shows.

The imposing power armor used by the Brotherhood of Steel. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Just as an example, the second season of the similarly-acclaimed The Last of Us series on Max wrapped production back in August 2024, but the season didn't debut until April 13, 2025.

There's a lot of different factors, such as the amount of post-production involved and scheduled around a company's other shows, but even so, the difference is stark.

Personally, I'm quite happy that Fallout won't be quite a two-year wait between seasons. If the teams involved can keep that cadence up, it'll be even more awesome to see.

I loved the first season of the Fallout TV series, praising it in my review, and it's easily one of the best video game adaptations we've received so far. The first season reached over 100 million viewers back in October 2024, and saw a knock-on effect of increasing the sales and player count of every game in the franchise.

We also know that Macauley Culkin is part of the cast for the Fallout TV series' second season, but it's not clear just what his role is.

The Fallout TV series is available to watch on Prime Video, and preorders are open for 4K Blu-Ray copies.