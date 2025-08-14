Take Two doesn't rule out a $100 price tag for Grand Theft Auto VI — Aiming to deliver "more value" with GTA6 over its cost

Gaming-related costs are hitting an all-time high, with both the price of hardware and software seeing equal gains. Games that were once $60 are now $70, and in some cases $80. To make matters worse, the final cost of one upcoming game may cost even more than the once-unthinkable $80 video game price.

In an interview with Variety, they asked Take-Two Interactive CEO and chairman Strauss Zelnick how much their upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto VI, was going to cost. In response, Strauss said, "So now that announcement will come from Rockstar in due time. Our goal always is to deliver more value than what we charge, so we've had variable pricing at the company forever."

The question becomes, what is Grand Theft Auto VI worth? If the game does launch at the base price of $100, does that mean Take Two thinks the value of GTA VI is $150? Maybe even $200?

That better not be a $100 game outside the window. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Continuing on, he hinted at more than one GTA VI edition launching in May, "As you know, the approach of the industry is to launch at a premium price, sometimes with special editions, and over time, typically to reduce the price to enhance the overall size of the market."

He continued, "We do the very same thing. I think, probably more than most, we're highly focused on making sure that the experience is great, not just because the game itself is great, but also because consumers have paid a fair price for it."

This news comes on the heels of Microsoft recently backing down from their first $80 game, The Outer Worlds 2, where they originally announced the new price point. Now, the game will retail for $70 after numerous fan complaints.

For many, myself included, if there was a game to break the $70 to $80 price barrier, The Outer Worlds 2 was not it. Granted, I look forward to whatever Obsidian delivers, but their games are generally smaller, focused RPGs that are offered in neatly packed narratives.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ubisoft is one of those $130 edition holders. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

When you think of a game that could potentially break that barrier, right or wrong, Grand Theft Auto VI is obviously the safest bet. What other games come to mind when you consider titles worth that amount of money? The answer to many, including myself, is that no game is truly worth that base cost.

Sure, in a world of $130 premium editions, the cost of $100 to some doesn't seem like a lot, but that $130 has always been a choice. When the base price of a game comes in at something like $100, the choice players once had to pay less is suddenly gone. Pay up or be left out.

I'm trying to imagine the scenario that I'm sure will play out in the households of millions of gamers from the ages of 15 to 17, all begging their parents to buy them a copy of Grand Theft Auto VI. Don't at me about the age; you and I both know kids will play this.

Will kids get away with asking for a $100 video game? Is this the era where parents will start saying no? Time will tell, and this could all be for naught, as it's still entirely possible that Grand Theft Auto VI launches at $60. I know, I'm hilarious. My wife tells me the same thing.

GTA VI still on track for May 2026 release

Take-Two is about to rake in some cash. (Image credit: Strauss Zelnick | Michael Hoglund)

When speaking with CNBC, Strauss was more confident than ever that Grand Theft Auto VI would be released in May of 2026. "My level of conviction is very, very high, obviously." After the hundred or so polls I've seen on social media, I'm curious if this will calm the general sentiment that GTA VI will be delayed again.

Amongst fan accounts, I see tons of them living under the presumption that the title will ultimately be delayed. Even I'm doubtful, primarily because the longer we wait for Grand Theft Auto VI, the more mythical the game becomes in my head. The expectations for Rockstar's latest entry literally could not be any higher.

With analysts forecasting a billion-dollar haul faster than you can jack a Banshee, Take-Two's eyeing GTA VI like it's a vault full of cash in a bank heist. Missing that date could cause damage to their bottom line, oh dear!

The type of person who can afford GTA VI. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Keeping shareholders happy is their top priority, shortly behind actually living up to the hype of the largest and most broadcasted title in the history of gaming. Given the fact that this is a largely professional Rockstar Games studio, they're very aware of whether or not they'll hit that deadline.

Plenty of thought went into the initial delay, and that May 2026 is a very accurate date for them to hit. Take-Two's head honcho is confident in his guys, so I should start being just as assured. Are we really 9 months away from playing Grand Theft Auto VI? I think we are!

Circling back to the original question, how much will the game cost when it launches in 2026?

All the gamers flocking to buy GTA VI. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Preorders will likely be coming soon, possibly by the end of this year. Given the number of copies that are likely to go off the shelves (yes, people still buy physical), Grand Theft Auto VI might be the most significant release for physical retailers in years, if ever again.

Take-Two will need to give these retailers plenty of time to stock their shelves with the millions of copies that will sell come day one!

What do you think the price of Grand Theft Auto VI will be? Would you pay $100 for it? Let us know below or on social media. I'm curious to see what the general consensus is, especially if split by generation.