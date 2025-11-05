Rockstar Games' favorite minigame is apparently union busting — SAG-AFTRA weighs in for the Grand Theft Auto 6 devs
Rockstar Games fired 30 to 40 employees that were reportedly talking about unionization, while Take-Two Interactive claims the workers engaged in miconduct.
Rockstar Games, developer of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6, is being accused of union-busting. A report from Bloomberg notes that Rockstar Games fired between 30 and 40 employees last week across the U.K. and Canada.
Per a comment from the Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWGB), the employees were all discussing unionization in a Discord group chat.
“Rockstar has just carried out one of the most blatant and ruthless acts of union busting in the history of the games industry,” says Alex Marshall, president of the IWGB. “This flagrant contempt for the law and for the lives of the workers who bring in their billions is an insult to their fans and the global industry.”
Rockstar Games' parent company, Take-Two Interactive, provided a comment to Bloomberg, saying that the firings were for "gross misconduct" only, adding that Take-Two supports Rockstar's actions.
On Tuesday, the Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) commented on the situation, noting that the union stands in solidarity with IWGB.
After being delayed out of 2024, Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently slated to launch on May 26, 2026, across Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.
Unionization in the gaming industry is growing, but has a ways to go
Unionization efforts are slowly but steadily growing across the gaming industry, with several new unions forming across studios in North America, particularly at Microsoft-owned companies across the Xbox division.
Blizzard Entertainment in particular has seen a tremendous amount of organization, with unions forming across the World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Story and Franchise Development, Diablo, Battle.net, and Hearthstone teams.
Other major unions across other parts of Microsoft's gaming business include (but are not limited to) Activision QA, Bethesda Game Studios, ZeniMax Online Studios, and many others.
These teams are now working to ratify a contract. Some other unions under Microsoft, such as the ZeniMax QA team, have already worked out a contract.
